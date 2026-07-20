Minister Metlege Diab highlights Canada Child Benefit payments increasing in 2026-2027

Approximately 96,000 families in Nova Scotia benefiting from more generous payments starting this month

HALIFAX, NS, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is lowering costs for families by strengthening the Canada Child Benefit (CCB). The CCB is a monthly tax-free payment to help them with the costs of raising children.

Today in Nova Scotia, on behalf of the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth), the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, is pleased to announce the increased tax-free support the program is delivering to families in 2026–27.

Starting this month, the CCB will provide families with up to $8,157 per child under the age of 6 and up to $6,883 per child aged 6 to 17. This represents an increase of up to $160 per child under age 6 and up to $135 per child aged 6 to 17 compared to the previous year, helping families manage everyday expenses such as groceries, clothing and child care. In Nova Scotia alone, the CCB provides over $761 million in benefits to approximately 96,000 families each year, helping reduce financial pressures and contributing to the financial stability of households across the province.

Today, the CCB supports about 3.6 million families across the country, helping them care for nearly 6 million children through roughly $30 billion in annual tax-free payments. The CCB has helped to lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty and has put more money directly into the pockets of parents who need it most.

Quotes

"Starting Monday, the Canada Child Benefit is going up for 3.6 million Canadian families. This increased monthly payment will help cover everyday expenses like school supplies, clothing and groceries. When we invest in kids, we're investing in our future and building Canada strong."

– The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

"Strong families are at the heart of strong communities and a strong Canada. The Canada Child Benefit provides meaningful support to parents, helping them with the costs of raising children and giving every child the opportunity to thrive. By ensuring payments keep pace with inflation, we're continuing to invest in families and in Canada's future."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly tax-free benefit based on the prior year's income. It provides support for low- to middle-income families with children to help with the cost of raising children.

In Nova Scotia, approximately 153,000 children are supported by the CCB, helping improve household financial security and investing in their children's future.

The amount received under the CCB depends on a few key factors, including the number and the ages of children in care, and prior year's adjusted net family income. For example, a family with one child aged 5 and one child aged 9 with an adjusted family net income of $65,000 will receive approximately $11,430 in 2026–27. This represents nearly $400 more than they would have received in 2025–26.

The CCB is designed to be responsive to the costs of living and has been annually indexed to inflation since 2018, guaranteeing that families receive both rising and predictable support that they can rely on.

Annual indexation takes effect on July 1 to coincide with the beginning of the program year for payments, which runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.

Numerous research studies and reports have found that the CCB has had the following impact: made it easier for single low-income mothers to make ends meet, with 85% of respondents indicating they would struggle significantly without the CCB helped low-income families spend more on necessities such as food, shelter and children's clothing reduced the rate of severe food insecurity by one third among low-income families



Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter )

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Aaron Rosenbaum, Digital Communications and Operations Advisor, Office of the Secretary of State (Children and Youth), [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]