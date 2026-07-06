Peter Fragiskatos, MP, highlights launch of National Food Security Strategy

PORT WINDSOR, ON, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is focused on building a stronger economy and making life more affordable for Canadians. Today, Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, highlighted the launch of the National Food Security Strategy.

Backed by more than $3 billion in investments over 10 years, this strategy will drive productivity and innovation, support independent grocers, and create greater competition across Canada's food system to help lower prices for Canadians.

While meeting with Steven Salmons, President and CEO, Windsor Port Authority, he outlined the Strategy's four main objectives:

Spur grocery store competition and create more choice for Canadians



Canada's new government will invest $1 billion in food infrastructure, including new and expanded food terminals and hubs. This will help independent grocers buy and move competitively priced products without relying on supply networks owned by large retail chains. Additional funding will also provide the Competition Bureau and Competition Tribunal with more resources to investigate, prevent, and take action against unfair business practices.



Boost domestic food production across Canada



For decades, Canada has exported raw agricultural products to other countries, where they are processed and then sold back to us as finished food products. This strategy aims to change that. It will launch a new $1 billion Agri-food Project Finance Fund through Farm Credit Canada, and a $150 million Food Security Fund to help Canadian businesses grow, produce, and process more food in Canada. The Strategy will also create a $100 million Collaborative Food Innovation Fund that will help producers get more value from what they already grow by supporting more food processing in Canada. This means more of each crop will be used, and more value will stay in Canada.



Grow fruits and vegetables year-round



We will invest $750 million to drastically expand year-round Canadian production of fruits and vegetables, through greenhouses, vertical farms, and other enclosed growing spaces, including in rural and Northern communities. The Strategy will reduce reliance on long, costly supply chains by expanding local food production.



Cut red tape across the agricultural supply chain



To help farmers and producers access the tools they need more quickly, we will modernize key regulations, speed up approvals for seeds, feed, fertilizers, and veterinary products, and reduce backlogs in the system. This will support higher productivity and a more stable food supply. The Strategy will also help provincially licensed food businesses meet federal requirements so that food produced and processed under provincial licences can be sold more easily across Canada.

A country's sovereignty depends on its ability to feed itself, fuel itself, and defend itself. Right now, Canada is not fully in control of its own food system. Our reliance on foreign suppliers has left us vulnerable to global shocks including conflicts overseas, droughts, and tariffs. Our new National Food Security Strategy will strengthen Canada's control over its food system by supporting more domestic production and processing. It will give Canadians greater control over what we grow, what we buy, and what we put on our tables supporting a stronger, more affordable, and more resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"The National Food Security Strategy is about giving Canadians greater choice, control, and access to affordable, locally produced food. Through this made-in-Canada approach, we will be able to process more of what our farmers grow, creating new jobs, economic opportunity and more food self-sufficiency. By reducing red tape and helping innovative businesses get projects off the ground faster, we will unlock new opportunities for farmers, food processors, and entrepreneurs across the agri-food sector."

– The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"For Southwestern Ontario, the agri-food sector is not just an industry, it's an economic engine. Supporting $21.1 billion in GDP in 2024, farmers feed our local communities and grow our country. This is exactly why the National Food Security Strategy is so critical for our region--it supports local businesses and makes it easier for Canadians to buy more affordable food produced here at home. By investing in Canadian producers, we're creating jobs and strengthening local communities."

– Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick Facts

The Strategy builds on federal measures already helping lower everyday costs for Canadians, including: Eliminating the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for first-time homebuyers on new homes up to $1 million and reducing it on new homes between $1 million and $1.5 million. Making the National School Food Program permanent , providing school meals for up to 400,000 children each year and saving participating families with two children in school an estimated $800 annually on groceries. Cancelling the federal consumer carbon price effective April 1, 2025, helping lower gas prices in most provinces and territories by around 18 cents per litre compared to 2024–2025. Launching the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit , providing a family of four up to $1,890 this year and about $1,400 a year for the next four years, and a single person up to $950 this year and about $700 a year for the next four years--reaching more than 12 million Canadians.

To support Canadians while building a stronger domestic food system, the government is also: Providing $20 million to food banks and community food organizations across the country through the Local Food Infrastructure Fund's Community Support Stream. Through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the Regional Development Agencies, the Government will invite industry leaders to submit projects that strengthen food processing and self-sufficiency by expanding capacity, modernizing facilities, and improving supporting infrastructure. In collaboration with Regional Development Agencies, the Strategic Response Fund will launch an initial call for proposals in June and fall 2026. Delivering immediate expensing for new or expanded greenhouse construction, providing upfront tax relief to help boost the domestic supply of fresh fruits and vegetables. Reforming the Nutrition North Canada program to improve food-related access, affordability, and long-term sustainability in Northern communities.



Associated Links

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]