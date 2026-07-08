Canada and the Northwest Territories join forces to support the growth of Francophone communities

OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is making Francophone immigration a force that unites communities and recognizes the contribution of Francophone and bilingual newcomers throughout the Francophonie. With this in mind, to promote the demographic and economic development of communities in the Northwest Territories, the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories are working together to ensure the retention of qualified Francophone and bilingual talents.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, announced an investment of approximately $860,000 to support a new project funded under the Francophone Immigration Support Program. The project aims to improve the retention and integration of Francophone and bilingual immigrants in the Northwest Territories. It will improve access to information on immigration, raise awareness of the Northwest Territories Nominee Program and other federal immigration programs, support the recognition of foreign credentials held by temporary residents, and strengthen employer involvement in immigration processes in communities outside Yellowknife.

The project will help Francophone and bilingual immigrants permanently settle in the Northwest Territories and put down roots in their communities.

To learn more about the project, consult the backgrounder.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting Francophone communities to make them stronger and more vibrant.

Quotes

"The vitality of our Francophone communities sets us apart as a country. This is why we are investing to support a new project in the Northwest Territories as part of the Francophone Immigration Support Program. This project will facilitate Francophone immigration, including to rural communities, and will support recognition of the skills of temporary residents, thereby strengthening the local workforce and boosting the economy of the North."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship

"Communities in the Northwest Territories are growing and thriving thanks to the contributions of Francophone and bilingual newcomers. This investment will streamline the immigration process, improve the recognition of foreign credentials, and better connect employers with the skilled workers they need. By helping more newcomers settle in and thrive across the country, we are stimulating economic growth while enhancing the vitality of Francophone communities."

– The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"French-speaking immigrants contribute to the strength and prosperity of the Northwest Territories. The expansion of Francophone immigration services to communities outside Yellowknife lessens barriers and makes it easier for French-speaking newcomers to live, work and thrive in the community they call home. This will help us build strong local economies, support labour market retention across the Northwest Territories, and contribute to building the vibrant, diverse communities that make the territory a great place to live."

– The Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, Minister of Education, Culture, and Employment and Minister of Industry, Tourism, and Investment for the Northwest Territories

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $25 million over 5 years in the Centre for Innovation in Francophone Immigration as part of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028.

To date, 21 projects have received funding totalling approximately $16.6 million to increase the recruitment of Francophone and bilingual talents and to support Francophone minority communities.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's ongoing commitment to Francophone immigration is reflected in several achievements, including the goal of admitting 8.9% of French-speaking permanent residents outside Quebec in 2025.

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SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]