CALGARY, AB, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of Alberta and the City of Calgary announced over $60 million in combined funding to help build 176 secure, rental homes in Calgary. Located in Midfield Heights at 88 Nimbus Way SE, the project will include a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three- bedroom homes for Calgarians with lower to moderate incomes. As part of the larger Midfield Heights site, the homes will be located near a range of community amenities, including emergency response services, schools, shopping, green space, transportation and transit. The homes will be owned and operated by Calgary Housing.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"This announcement marks an important step forward in addressing Calgary's growing housing needs. These new homes will create more opportunities for families, workers, and future residents to put down roots and thrive in our city. We will continue working with our partners to bring homes to Calgarians." – Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"There is a unique energy at a groundbreaking like this -- the sound of a community growing. At Midfield Heights, we're not just moving dirt, we're delivering 176 new affordable homes for Calgarians. Through a $20 million investment from our government, alongside our municipal and federal partners, we're taking real action to build the homes Albertans need." – The Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services and Minister responsible for Housing

"Our innovative partnership with Rohit Homes will deliver more affordable housing for Calgarians. Last June we sought approval from The City of Calgary to pursue purchase and partnership opportunities across the sector to increase the supply of non-market housing. Thank you to Calgary City Council, the Government of Alberta, and the Government of Canada for their funding support to make this development happen. Midfield Heights will leverage the expertise of Rohit Homes to maximize value for those public dollars to help house more Calgarians." – Bo Jiang, Interim CEO, Calgary Housing

"Midfield Heights reflects what strong partnerships can achieve. By working closely with Calgary Housing, we've been able to structure a project that prioritizes delivery, cost certainty, and long-term value. We're excited about what this unlocks--not just for this project, but for what comes next--and we're actively looking to work with more non-market housing partners to bring this approach to other communities." – Adil Kodian, Executive Vice President, Rohit Homes

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2025, the federal government has committed $76.13 billion to support the creation of over 195,800 units and the repair of over 359,400 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. Funding provided for the Midfield Heights is as follows: $20 million of joint funding from the Alberta Housing Partnership Program through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy $31.2 million from Calgary Housing $10 million from the City of Calgary



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]