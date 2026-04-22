28th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV) to showcase next-generation safety innovation

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada and the United States are bringing the global road safety community together in Toronto this May to accelerate innovation and strengthen international collaboration aimed at reducing fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.

Co-hosted by Transport Canada and the U.S. Department of Transportation's (USDOT)'s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the 28th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV) will showcase the latest cutting-edge safety technologies.

Under the theme "Advancing Innovation: Technologies for Safer Vehicles", ESV 2026 will focus on developing and deploying safety technologies using evidence-based approaches that can be adopted globally. With nearly 1.2 million lives lost each year to road crashes worldwide, the conference underscores the urgent need for collaboration, innovation, and harmonized safety approaches.

Bringing together leading experts from government, industry, academia, and non-governmental organizations, ESV 2026 will help drive progress in:

Crashworthiness and crash avoidance

Automated driving technologies

Active and passive safety features

Cybersecurity; and,

Data-driven research

The conference will also include interactive tours, in-vehicle and onsite demonstrations, showcases of new innovations, technical sessions, and senior expert plenaries focused on harmonization, emerging risks, and next-generation safety standards.

As co-hosts, Transport Canada and the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT)'s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are playing a key role in convening global partners and advancing a safer, more innovative transportation system.

Additional information, including registration details and participation opportunities, as well as media registration, is available on the official ESV 2026 website .

Quotes

"Canada is proud to welcome the global road safety community to Toronto for Enhanced Safety of Vehicles 2026. By bringing together researchers, regulators, and industry leaders, we are fostering innovation and cooperation that will shape the next generation of vehicle safety and strengthen our collective efforts to make roads safer around the world."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"NHTSA is committed to enhancing public safety on our roads and ESV continues to be at the forefront of technological innovation, bringing together regulators, industry, and safety experts to discuss cutting-edge advancements in vehicle safety."

The Honorable Jonathan Morrison, Administrator, U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Quick facts

The 28th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles will take place May 12-15, 2026, at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada.

ESV events have taken place since 1970 with participating nations convening biennially. Each ESV conference is hosted by a member country, with the hosting location alternating between North America, Europe, and Asia.

ESV attendees include members of governments; motor vehicle manufacturers; motor vehicle equipment suppliers; global safety researchers; motor vehicle safety, medical, insurance, legal and policy professionals; consumers; academia; students; and international media.

A cornerstone of the ESV program is its technical agenda, featuring author presentations that consistently push the boundaries of vehicle safety exploration.

Associated links

Visit Transport Canada's website .

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Sean Rushton, Communications Director, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 202-738-6847, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected] ; NHTSA, Washington, DC, 202-366-9550, [email protected]