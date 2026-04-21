OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada reached the moon but still lacks its own way to space. Canada is the only country in the G7 that does not have space launch capabilities and must rely on foreign countries, most often the United States, to reach orbit. In a more uncertain and competitive world, Canada cannot rely on others to secure access to space for our economy, our defence, and our future.

Today, the Minister of Transport and the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, introduced the Canadian Space Launch Act to deliver Canadian sovereign space launch capabilities. The Act would enable the government to safely regulate and oversee space launch and re-entry activities conducted from Canadian territory, while also establishing the necessary authorities to provide regulatory certainty to industry, support investment and infrastructure development, and strengthen Canada's ability to meet its international obligations related to space.

Establishing Canadian sovereign space launch capabilities would drive billions in investments, create good paying jobs, increase Canada's sovereignty, reduce our economy's reliance on the United States, and support a commercial space launch and re-entry industry that could be worth $40 billion.

The Canadian Space Launch Act's regulatory framework is key to securing our place in the rapidly growing global space economy while building on Canada's historic contributions to humanity's space innovations. This positions Canada to meet strategic needs, enhance resilience of critical infrastructure and other systems that rely on space assets, while fueling domestic innovation and industry growth and positioning Canada for renewed economic and security partnerships with allies.

Canada must be ambitious to have better control over its launches and stronger measures to reduce costly delays that leave critical infrastructure exposed to decisions beyond our control. As Canada develops greater launch and re-entry capabilities, these provide new opportunities for partnerships, collaboration and capacity building in Canada and with other nations around the world.

Quotes

"Canada has a long and important history in space, and we are taking another major step toward securing our future in the rapidly evolving space domain. A long-term Canadian commercial space launch and re-entry regulatory framework would help make our space sector more competitive, create lasting economic opportunity for the Canadian space sector, encourage innovation and research, and support national security."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"At a moment of rising global uncertainty, Canada must reinforce its economic security and safeguard its sovereignty by investing in our capabilities. By advancing space launch activities here at home and implementing our new Defence Industrial Strategy, the government is opening the door to emerging opportunities for Canadian innovators and businesses, creating high‑quality jobs that strengthen our economy, and enhancing Canada's security. With global demand for space launch services at record levels, Canada is stepping up to meet this demand and ensuring Canadians benefit and lead the growth of this strategic sector."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Our government is opening Canadian airspace under clear and controlled conditions so companies can safely launch and return spacecraft from Canada. That clarity gives industry the confidence to invest, build infrastructure, and create good-paying jobs here at home. In Nova Scotia, our $200 million investment in a spaceport will help ensure Canadian technology can be launched from Canadian soil, strengthening our sovereignty and supporting national security while positioning Atlantic Canada as a growing hub for innovation and global partnerships."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Quick facts

In 2022, revenues of the space sector were estimated at $5.0B, with exports reaching $2.0B, and contributed approximately $3.2B to Canada's gross domestic product.

In 2023, Canada's space workforce grew by 5.9%, creating a record of 13,888 space-related jobs from coast to coast to coast.

Based on estimates from Deloitte, the domestic space market is projected to reach $40 billion by 2040, and the global space economy is estimated to reach $1.5 trillion by 2032.

On March 16, 2026, the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, announced an historic $200 million investment in core infrastructure for a Canadian-owned spaceport, along with other major new space-related capabilities and initiatives, marking a significant step forward in Canada's sovereign space program as outlined in Security, Sovereignty, Prosperity: Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy .

. The development of a comprehensive launch and re-entry regulatory framework aligns with the Government of Canada's priorities related to economic growth, national defence and sovereignty – directly supporting Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy and National Security Strategy.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-327-5918; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]