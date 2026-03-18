OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, travelled to Boston, Massachusetts, this week to attend Seafood Expo North America (#SENA), the largest seafood trade exposition in North America.

The Minister was joined by the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, and representatives from a number of provincial governments including several premiers and provincial ministers of agriculture and fisheries.

To open the Canada Pavilion, Minister MacDonald and Minister Thompson joined the Premier of Prince Edward Island, the Honourable Rob Lantz. The Government of Prince Edward Island was this year's ceremonial host of the Canada Pavilion, which featured businesses from across Canada and promoted a variety of fish and seafood products.

This year's expo featured 133 Canadian exhibitors from eight provinces. From arctic char, to caviar, lobster to sea urchin, and everything in between; this year's show proudly promoted the Canada Brand to over 20,000 visitors.

Minister MacDonald took the opportunity to visit exhibitors, attend events hosted by seafood-exporting provinces, support harvesters and exporters, while also participating in a fish and seafood demonstration. He engaged with multiple Canadian businesses including Raspberry Point Oysters, Humble and Frank Foods, Clearwater Seafoods, Groupe MDMP, Cooke Aquaculture, Cole-Munro Steelhead Trout, among others.

As part of his visit, the Minister and the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Consul General of Canada in Boston, welcomed agricultural and industry leaders at two roundtable discussions. The discussions were centered on shared opportunities and challenges, and the importance of stable trade and integrated supply chains.

The Canada–United States agri-food and seafood partnership remains vital, with bilateral trade totaling $100.2 billion (CAD) in 2025. Of this, $6.0 billion (CAD) reflects Canadian exports of fish and seafood products to the United States.

The Minister travelled outside Boston to meet with representatives from two firms with Canadian links: Stop & Shop, New England's largest retailer, to reaffirm Canada as a trusted supplier of agri-food; and Bay Street Milling, which recently completed a multi-million dollar refurbishment of its Saskatoon operations, which processes gluten-free oats.

Quote

"The strong connections made during our visit to Seafood Expo North America and across the state will reinforce trade ties on both sides of the border. Together with my provincial counterparts and representatives of industry, we demonstrated Canada to be a trusted supplier of food and agri-food. This will deliver more opportunities for fish and seafood harvesters, as well as for agriculture and agri-food producers in both countries."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

Canada is the second-largest agricultural customer of the United States, (just 1.1% behind Mexico), and the number one agriculture export market for over half of U.S. states.

Canada and the United States are important trade partners for agri-food and seafood, with bilateral trade in these areas reaching $100.2 billion (CAD) in 2025.

In 2025, Canada exported $6.0 billion (CAD) in fish and seafood products to the United States.

Canada Brand helps global consumers recognize Canadian food and beverage products and showcases the diverse range of products from our varied landscape from coast to coast to coast.

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Contacts : For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]