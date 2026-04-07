BURNABY, BC, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's agricultural sector is at the forefront of building a greener future and ensuring Canadians have access to sustainable, homegrown solutions. Supporting leading-edge technology is critical to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and fortifying Canada's food systems for generations to come.

Today, Wade Chang, Member of Parliament for Burnaby Central, on behalf of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of up to $1,236,310 for Anodyne Chemistries Inc. through the AgriScience Program - Projects Component, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

This investment will support Anodyne Chemistries in developing and demonstrating an innovative bio-electric process that converts carbon dioxide and water into high-quality, low-carbon formic acid and hydrogen peroxide, resulting in significant GHG reductions and reduced reliance on petrochemical feedstocks for Canada's agricultural sector. Formic acid and hydrogen peroxide both play important roles on Canadian farms, where they are used to preserve animal feed, support livestock health, and sanitize equipment and crops using methods that are safe for both food production and the environment.

The Government of Canada is committed to growing the economy, advancing environmental sustainability, and supporting Canadian farmers and agri-businesses.

Quotes

"By investing in innovative clean technologies, our government is helping create new economic opportunities and drive sustainability in British Columbia and across the country. Projects like this are essential as we work together to lower greenhouse gas emissions and build a stronger, more resilient agriculture sector for Canadians."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"I'm proud to see our government investing in homegrown technologies right here in our community. Supporting projects like this one puts one of our local companies, Anodyne Chemistries, at the forefront of low-carbon agriculture research in Canada."

- Wade Chang, Member of Parliament for Burnaby Central

"We're proud to work alongside AAFC to build the foundation for a domestic, decarbonized agrichemical supply chain in Canada, strengthening food security and supporting the transition to a net-zero future."

- Iain Evans, Chief Executive, Anodyne Chemistries Inc.

Quick Facts

Anodyne Chemistries Inc., based in Burnaby, British Columbia, specializes in clean technologies for sustainable chemical production.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a $3.5-billion, 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food, and agri‐based products sector.

The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable CAP, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector and Canadians.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]