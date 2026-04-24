OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is one of the world's largest producers and global exporters of flaxseed. Our high-quality products are enjoyed by millions of people around the world on a daily basis.

May 1, 2026, will mark the official termination of the longstanding Sampling and testing protocol for Canadian flaxseed exported to the European Union (the Protocol). Removal of this non-tariff barrier, that has been in place since 2009, is a recognition of the safety, reliability and quality of Canadian agricultural and agri-food exports. This demonstrates the strength of the Canada-EU Strategic Partnership and a shared commitment to resolving long-standing trade irritants through cooperation and dialogue.

In July 2009, trace amounts of an unauthorized genetically modified flaxseed called CDC Triffid was detected in a Europe-bound shipment, leading to the immediate and temporary cessation of flaxseed exports. Following the detection, AAFC worked diligently with the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC), industry partners, and the EU to develop the Protocol, allowing trade to continue. Additionally, AAFC worked with Canadian industry to eradicate CDC Triffid from Canadian supply chains.

While the Protocol enabled trade to resume, it has been imposing additional costs and administrative burdens on Canadian industry and has put them at a disadvantage relative to competitors. After years of testing with no detections of CDC Triffid, Canada and the EU worked together to review the Protocol.

Canada's formal request for its discontinuation, submitted in 2024, was recently accepted, and will no longer be required as of May 1, 2026. The end of the Protocol offers increased economic potential for Canadian flaxseed farmers and exporters and is a positive example of Canada-EU collaboration to strengthen international trade.

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"Thanks to Canada's producers and processors, we are known globally for the quality, safety and reliability of our food exports. Increasing trade with our European partners means more opportunities for Canadian farmers and processors to grow their businesses, create good jobs, and build up our economy. The Government of Canada is absolutely committed to supporting the industry as we open new doors, drive growth, and showcase the best of Canada to the world."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

CDC Triffid was developed in the 1990s and was approved as safe for food and feed and environmental release in both Canada and the United States. In 2001, it was deregistered in Canada at the request of the registrant, although approvals for its use remained in effect. The variety developer did not apply for authorization in the EU. As such, when CDC Triffid was found in a Canadian flaxseed shipments to the EU in July 2009, it was a case of regulatory compliance, not a case of food, feed, or environmental safety.

Since June 2013, the Canadian Grain Commission has maintained a dataset of all bin tests associated with flaxseed shipments to the EU. The Canadian Grain Commission has not received a FP967-positive laboratory result for a bin sample in 13 years.

In 2025, there were approximately 251,000 seeded hectares of flaxseed in Canada, with 454,461 MT of production.

Canada exported $229.7 million of flaxseed in 2025, $73.6 million of it to the EU.

Canada's global exports of agriculture and agri-food (not including fish and seafood) in 2025 overall were $92.8 billion. Of that, $6.2 billion was exported to the countries of the EU, which is now Canada's third leading market for the first time ever.

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SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]