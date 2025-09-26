CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, met with members of the Prince Edward Island agriculture and aquaculture industries, to discuss the announcement made by Prime Minister Mark Carney on September 5, 2025, on new measures to protect, build and transform Canadian industries. The announcement included additional funding for the AgriMarketing Program to increase the capacity of exporting producers to identify and seize market development opportunities across Canada and around the world.

The Government of Canada is investing an additional $75 million in the AgriMarketing Program over five years, starting in 2026-27.

Under the enhanced program, national industry associations in the agriculture, fish and seafood sectors, seeking to build on Canada's existing strategy to increase and diversify markets, will be eligible for funding.

The Government is also exploring the opportunity to include small and medium-sized enterprises as eligible recipients. In the coming weeks, the Government will have targeted discussions with key industry stakeholders on how best to support them during this challenging time.

"In a time of global instability, it is important that we do everything we can to create and strengthen trading relationships around the world, and that is exactly what we are doing. To help our agricultural and seafood industries breakthrough in new markets, we have increased our AgriMarketing program by $75 million. When our farmers, ranchers, and producers succeed, Canada succeeds."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Earlier this week in Prince Edward Island, I met with industry and business leaders to discuss Canada's trade diversification strategy. This work is about opening new doors for Canadian producers, expanding into high-growth markets, building stronger partnerships, and creating good jobs that support our communities and strengthen our economy."

- The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade

"The agriculture sector is crucial to communities not just in Prince Edward Island, but right across Canada. With this support, we are ensuring that our producers can adapt and continue to deliver safe, high-quality food to Canadians and international markets."

- Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

"Farmers and food producers in Egmont and all of PEI work tirelessly to bring quality products to Canadians and the world. This new support improves their ability to innovate, compete, and grow their businesses, all while contributing to our country's economic well-being."

- Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, Prince Edward Island

"Canadian producers are critical to our nation's food security and economic strength. This new investment will give them the tools they need to reach broader markets and remain competitive on the world stage, even in the face of challenges. By supporting our producers, we are helping to ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of Canada's agricultural sector."

- Kent MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Cardigan, Prince Edward Island

The AgriMarketing Program supports targeted activities to promote Canadian agri-food products as safe, sustainable, and high quality, building Canada's reputation abroad. It funds trade missions, international exhibitions, market research, branding campaigns, exporter training and advocacy to reduce trade barriers and seize new opportunities.

reputation abroad. It funds trade missions, international exhibitions, market research, branding campaigns, exporter training and advocacy to reduce trade barriers and seize new opportunities. With over half of the value of Canadian agricultural production being exported, trade is critical to the viability of the sector and the health of the broader Canadian economy.

Canadian agri-food exports are, in large part, concentrated in and depend on a small number of key markets. Currently, 83 per cent of agriculture and agri-food exports (by value) are shipped to five markets (i.e., China , Europe , Japan , Mexico , and the United States ), and two commodities (i.e., wheat and canola) account for almost 25 per cent of those exports.

, , , , and ), and two commodities (i.e., wheat and canola) account for almost 25 per cent of those exports. Canada's global exports of agriculture and agri-food in 2024 overall were $92.2 billion in 2024, compared to $91.6 billion in 2023.

global exports of agriculture and agri-food in 2024 overall were $92.2 billion in 2024, compared to $91.6 billion in 2023. In 2024, Canada exported nearly $100.3 billion globally in agri-food, fish and seafood products combined. In 2023, that number was $99.2 billion.

