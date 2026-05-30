FRENCH RIVER, PEI, May 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are vital infrastructure for coastal and rural communities, supporting fishing and transportation industries, and the local economies built around them. Canada's commercial fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs -- including more than 42,900 commercial fish harvesters -- from coast to coast to coast. In 2025, Canada's fish and seafood exports totaled $8.47 billion.

As part of the Spring Economic Update 2026, the Government of Canada is proposing $957.8 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, for the Small Craft Harbours Program. This program provides investments for ongoing repairs and is in addition to Fisheries and Oceans' (DFO) existing annual program budget of approximately $90 million.

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, visited the French River Harbour on Prince Edward Island to highlight an investment from the Spring Economic Update to DFO's Small Craft Harbours Program, on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries.

The funding will allow DFO to undertake repairs, upgrades and dredging at small craft harbour facilities across Canada, including the French River Harbour, where the project will consist of reconstructing marginal wharves 404, 405 and 406, as well as the slipway 501. Repairs will be carried out using the latest climate projections, which will result in climate resistant infrastructure that meets the needs of the commercial fishing industry and community. French River Harbour is home to approximately 17 commercial harvesters, and the main fishery is lobster.

As Canada transforms from economic reliance to resilience, this investment will support local economic development for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is building a Canada that is not just strong, but good; not just prosperous, but fair. We're building Canada strong, for all.

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"Small craft harbours are the working backbone of coastal communities in Canada. This is the largest investment ever made in small craft harbours, reaffirming this new government's commitment to coastal communities, helping bring Canadian product to market. Harvesters depend on them, and the communities around them depend on harvesters. This funding will keep harbours safe and operational across the country, so rural and coastal economies stay strong and resilient for the long haul."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"The fishing and aquaculture industry is a pillar of Prince Edward Island's economy, known for its globally recognized seafood products. Our investment in small craft harbours will help modernize wharfs and harbours across Canada ensuring the safety of our harvesters and the continued prosperity of our coastal communities."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Media may contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]