Minister MacDonald concludes G7 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, concluded a productive meeting with his Group of Seven (G7) counterparts today, where he promoted Canada, its agriculture and agri-food sector, the efficient use of fertilizer, open agri-food trade, and Canada's interests abroad, while underscoring ongoing efforts to actively monitor emerging risks.

France, President of this year's G7 meetings, held a virtual G7 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting (AMM) to discuss global fertilizer supplies, and steps to help farmers. With global food security under increased strain and with Canadian producers facing rising input costs, it was an opportunity to discuss agricultural supply chain issues related to geopolitical turmoil.

In a joint press release (in French only), G7 agriculture ministers agreed that data and information from international organizations – such as the Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS) – were valuable in assessing markets and key to finding solutions. Canada was a founding member of the AMIS in 2011, and is currently concluding a two-year term as its chair. G7 ministers agreed to keep talking at the officials level, to support their own countries' producers in uncertain times, and to not lose sight of the world's most vulnerable agricultural sectors and countries. The AMM was also an opportunity for valuable dialogue between ministers.

Prime Minister Carney will be meeting with his own G7 counterparts next week, June 15-17, in France for an in-person G7 Leader's Summit, where food security and agricultural supply chains will likely inform the discussions.

Quote

"With rising fertilizer and fuel prices causing major uncertainty for farmers around the world, the G7 agriculture ministers came together to talk about how we can help them face this challenge head-on. Canada's approach is clear – we're focused on helping farmers with cash flow, providing tools to manage income risks, and advocating for open, transparent, and predictable markets given these extraordinary circumstances.

This was my first meeting with G7 ministers of agriculture, and an excellent opportunity to promote Canada as a reliable, high-quality and sustainable source of agri-food products to these vital markets."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

The presidency rotates annually between the G7 member nations. France holds the presidency of the G7 for 2026. As Minister of Agriculture, Agri-Food, and Food Sovereignty in France, Annie Genevard chaired today's AMM.

Canada held the 2025 G7 Presidency and hosted the Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, from June 15-17.

In 2025, Canada's agriculture and food exports hit a new record of over $101 billion -- $26 billion ahead of the target set for 2025.

The Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS) provides trusted, high-quality data to countries around the world on commodities and fertilizers to help reduce price volatility, fight global hunger, and keep markets transparent and running smoothly.

Canada is a leader within AMIS, having chaired the organization twice: first in 2018–19 (a one-year term) and is currently concluding a two-year term (2024-2026).

Canada is the world's largest producer and exporter of potash, accounting for about 24.8 Mt in 2025 (about 33% of global output) and CAD$9B in exports (approximately 39% of global trade).

Canada relies on imports from the United States and Morocco for phosphate fertilizers, while maintaining integrated, mutually beneficial nitrogen trade with the U.S.

Despite higher fuel and global fertilizer costs, domestic capacity and diversified North American supply routes for nitrogen fertilizer have provided resiliency for Canadian producers.

Producers in Canada can make use of AAFC programs to address higher costs of inputs, including nitrogen fertilizers. To support producer cash flow, the Government of Canada set the interest-free limit of the Advance Payments Program (APP) at $250,000 for the 2026 program year, for all non-canola advances. Participating non-canola producers can now save, on average, $4,340 in interest costs on their 2026 advance.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]