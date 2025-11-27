REGINA, SK, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - This week, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, held successful meetings with producers, industry partners, and provincial agriculture and agri-food stakeholders during his outreach to Saskatchewan.

During his visit, Minister MacDonald delivered remarks at the traditional "Burning of the Brand" ceremony, marking the opening of the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA). Following the ceremony, the Minister met with Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture, Daryl Harrison to discuss reducing barriers to trade, expanding international markets, and strengthening sector resiliency. Minister MacDonald and Minister Harrison agreed to continue to work together to support the agricultural sector in Saskatchewan – one of the province's key industries.

Minister MacDonald toured key agriculture-related facilities in the Regina area, including the Bunge inland grain terminal in Balgonie and the Co-op Ethanol Complex near Belle Plaine.

Additionally, Minister MacDonald delivered remarks during the CWA Grain Expo, an event that brings together grain producers, industry experts and sector leaders to collaborate and share ideas. He reiterated his commitment to supporting producers and helping them grow their business, while expanding market access and reinforcing Canada's grain industry as a leader in economic growth and global food security.

While touring the show, Minister MacDonald met several livestock exhibitors and groups, including the Canadian Bison Association and National Circle for Indigenous Agriculture and Food, to learn more about the vital work taking place to bridge traditional knowledge and modern agriculture.

Minister MacDonald also held roundtable meetings with industry groups representing cattle producers, farmers, and crop commodities. Participants shared their perspectives on opportunities and challenges in their sectors, such as increasing access to key trade markets and reducing trade barriers, enhancing risk management programs, investing in research and innovation, and continuing to engage with producers to best support them and their businesses.

Quote

"Our Government is hard at work supporting Canada's farmers, processors, and exporters. I'm eager to keep these important conversations going in the weeks and months ahead as we continue to work together to build a strong, steady, and prosperous future for our country's agriculture and agri-food sector."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

CWA is the largest livestock show in Canada, with a diverse array of associated agricultural meetings, learning events and entertainment. The event hosts approximately 1,200 international guests from 70 countries.

