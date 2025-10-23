OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the reappointment of Jennifer Hayes, as Chairperson of the Canadian Dairy Commission, for an additional four-year term, effective December 23, 2025.

Ms. Hayes first joined the Canadian Dairy Commission in the role of Commissioner in 2017 and was subsequently appointed as Chairperson for the Canadian Dairy Commission in December 2021 and was the first woman to hold this position.

She is a third generation farmer at PineCrest farms in Shigawake, Quebec which she co-owns with her father and her uncle. Ms. Hayes holds an MBA from Concordia University and is actively engaged in rural development initiatives within her region and has extensive governance experience through her work with L'Union des Producteurs Agricoles, defending regional interests in dairy, beef and agricultural development.

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce the reappointment of Jennifer Hayes as Chairperson of the Canadian Dairy Commission. Her proven expertise and commitment are vital to our sector as we continue to work together in keeping our domestic dairy industry competitive, resilient, and innovative in a changing landscape. We look forward to her continued guidance in supporting the dairy sector and rural communities across Canada."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

In 2024, Canada's dairy sector was comprised of over 9,200 farms and supported approximately 45,000 jobs.

The Canadian dairy sector is a vital pillar of rural communities and a key driver of the economy.

The Canadian Dairy Commission Board of Directors includes the Chairperson, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer.

