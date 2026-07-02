Minister Lightbound highlights investment in Bas-Saint-Laurent to support innovation in residential construction

MATANE, QC, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering on its commitment to support innovation to ensure a strong and sustainable homebuilding industry by investing in it from coast to coast to coast.

Last October, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development (CED) for Quebec Regions announced an investment of $26.4 million to support procurement in Quebec's residential construction sector. This included $9.85 million in CED financial support for 10 projects under the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII) to accelerate the construction of affordable housing.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant was in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Quebec, to visit Les Habitations Mont Carleton, one of several companies on the receiving end of that critical investment.

Les Habitations Mont Carleton has specialized in modular construction for more than 30 years, designing, building and installing innovative, affordable structures that meet the needs of residents and businesses across the province. With an investment of $1.5 million, the company is now able to acquire new equipment that will boost production of prefabricated modular buildings and make more affordable housing options available sooner.

By providing immediate support through the RHII to a range of regional builders and suppliers, the Government of Canada is strengthening the local supply chain and establishing a sustainable response to urgent housing needs in Quebec and across the country.

Quotes

"Canada continues to face a housing crisis, with ongoing shortages in comminutes big and small across the country, including here in Quebec. It is an historical challenge that requires swift action and smart, targeted investment. By giving experienced, homegrown companies like Les Habitations Mont Carleton the funds they need to scale-up and deliver, our government is putting a more secure future in reach for Canadians and Quebecers affected by this crisis."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

Quick facts

Launched in November 2024, the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII) is a component of Canada's Housing Plan, providing direct support to advance innovation among innovative organizations in the homebuilding sector.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Laurent de Casanove, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]