Government of Canada awards contract for new police coastal patrol vessels to strengthen security in British Columbia

GATINEAU, QC, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the Government of Canada is providing competitive opportunities for Canadian shipyards and businesses across the country to construct vessels for the federal fleet.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Québec Lieutenant, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded an approximately $74.7-million contract to Ocean Pacific Marine (OPM) Supply Ltd. and Camarc Design Ltd. in joint venture, for the construction of three new coastal patrol vessels for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The vessels will be built at OPM, a Canadian shipyard based in Campbell River, British Columbia (BC). For this contract, 70% of the funding is from the existing delegation provided by the government of British Columbia under the Provincial Police Service Agreement.

For decades, the RCMP West Coast Marine Services has served as a steady and welcoming presence along BC's coastline, patrolling nearly 26,000 kilometres from the U.S. border to Alaska, including Haida Gwaii and Vancouver Island. The unit supports safe waterways and trusted partnerships while working closely with local residents and coastal Indigenous communities.

Beginning in 2028, a new generation of 24–25 metre jet-propelled aluminium patrol vessels will renew the fleet, enhancing capability in the diverse conditions of the West Coast. These vessels are designed for everyday operations and community engagement, reflecting a shared commitment to service and stewardship along Canada's Pacific coast.

The NSS is a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program to renew the federal fleets, providing Canada's maritime agencies with state-of-the-art vessels while revitalizing Canada's marine industry, creating good middle-class jobs and maximizing economic benefits across the country. NSS contracts awarded between 2012 and the end of 2025 have contributed approximately $49.7 billion ($3.3 billion per year) to Canada's gross domestic product (GDP). The Strategy also supports the Buy Canadian Policy, which protects and prioritizes Canadian workers and industries, and strengthens Canada's domestic economy.

Quotes

"This investment delivers on a clear priority: strengthening Canada's ability to secure and protect its own coastline, while supporting good jobs and industrial capacity here at home. These new patrol vessels will enhance the RCMP's operational presence along British Columbia's coast, ensuring they have the modern equipment needed to respond effectively in one of the most complex maritime environments in the country. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy and our Buy Canadian approach, we are building in Canada, for Canada, with Canadian expertise, reinforcing a domestic marine industry that's essential to our sovereignty, our security and our long-term economic strength, while creating lasting opportunities for Canadian workers and communities."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"This contract award reflects our government's commitment to strengthening Canada's maritime security and protecting our coastal communities. By investing in the RCMP's next generation of coastal patrol vessels and partnering with a Canadian company to build them, we are ensuring that our officers have the modern tools they need to safeguard our borders and uphold the rule of law along Canada's western coastline."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"Protecting Canada's waters is vital to our security and prosperity. The procurement of three new coastal patrol vessels for the RCMP builds on the Border Plan's investments to modernize surveillance, strengthen our ability to detect and respond to threats, and safeguard our coastline to keep Canadians safe."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"The contract for new coastal patrol vessels will strengthen our operational capabilities in British Columbia, helping us to continue to protect our borders and keep coastal communities safe. As floating detachments, these vessels will also enable greater police presence during major events and allow for greater community engagement and relationship-building."

Mike Duheme

Commissioner, RCMP

"The Province of British Columbia is committed to ensuring police have the resources and equipment they need to keep communities safe. Building these new RCMP vessels in Campbell River is another step forward in our Look West strategy, which is our plan to strengthen key industries, including BC's world-class shipbuilding, and leveraging the strengths that help drive our economy forward. Once in service, these vessels will strengthen marine patrol and emergency response capabilities, helping ensure coastal communities, including remote First Nations, receive timely, reliable policing services and emergency assistance when they need it most."

The Honourable Nina Krieger

BC Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Quick facts

The RCMP West Coast Marine Services (WCMS) is headquartered in Nanaimo, BC, with a satellite unit located in Prince Rupert, BC.

The new police coastal patrol vessels will replace the current WCMS fleet, which includes: The Inkster: stationed in Prince Rupert and patrols the North Coast from Bella Bella, Bella Coola, north to Stewart and west to Haida Gwaii. The Lindsay: stationed in Port Alberni and during the summer months, patrols the west coast of Vancouver Island. The Higgitt: stationed in Nanaimo and patrols the inside passage of Vancouver Island.

The police coastal patrol vessels will operate within 400 nautical miles of their respective home ports, with a crew of 4, patrolling for up to 7 days at sea without refuelling or store replenishment.

To date, the Government of Canada has signed approximately $53.1 billion in NSS contracts across the country. It's estimated that NSS contracts awarded between 2012 and the end of 2025 have contributed close to 49.7 billion ($3.3 billion annually) to Canada's GDP and created or maintained more than 25,000 jobs annually between 2012 and 2025.

NSS small ship construction contracts awarded between 2012 and 2025 are estimated to have contributed close to $692 million ($46 million annually) to Canada's GDP and helped to create or maintain close to 340 jobs annually over the 2012 to 2025 time period.

The construction contracts for small vessels (less than 1,000 tonnes of displacement), under Pillar 2 of the NSS, provide opportunities for smaller shipyards and suppliers across Canada, strengthening our marine sector as a whole.

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Laurent de Casanove, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]