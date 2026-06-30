Lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge

HAMILTON, ON, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public of upcoming lane closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge to accommodate improvements to the bridge railings during the following periods:

Monday, July 6, to Friday, July 10, from 6 am to 2:30 pm (ET)

Monday, July 13, to Friday, July 17, from 6 am to 2:30 pm (ET)

During these periods, the right southbound lane will be closed. Two northbound lanes and one southbound lane will remain open to vehicular traffic at all times.

Pedestrians and cyclists may experience minor delays while work is underway. Marine traffic will not be affected by this work.

The schedule may change depending on weather or working conditions. PSPC will issue a revised public notice in the event of any schedule changes.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)