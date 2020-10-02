Minister LeBlanc announces appointments to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada believes in vibrant and inclusive representation in the Senate. The Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments (Independent Advisory Board) plays an important role in ensuring this representation by providing the Prime Minister with non-binding, non-partisan, merit-based recommendations for Senate appointments that meet a high standard of integrity and collaboration.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, announced new appointments and re-appointments to the Independent Advisory Board for one-year renewable terms.

The members re-appointed to the Independent Advisory Board include:

Ms. Elizabeth Cannon as provincial member for Alberta – professional engineer and champion of women working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

as provincial member for – professional engineer and champion of women working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ms. Karen McKenzie as provincial member for Alberta – a proud Cree-Métis woman and the President of MacKintosh Canada, an Indigenous-owned international consulting company, and PeopleBest Canada, an artificial intelligence company.

as provincial member for – a proud Cree-Métis woman and the President of MacKintosh Canada, an Indigenous-owned international consulting company, and PeopleBest Canada, an artificial intelligence company. Ms. Maria R. Battaglia as provincial member for Quebec – honours graduate from McGill University with Civil Law and Common Law degrees, accredited family mediator and lawyer.

as provincial member for – honours graduate from with Civil Law and Common Law degrees, accredited family mediator and lawyer. Mr. Bruno Marchand as provincial member for Quebec – Chief Executive Officer with Centraide Québec, Chaudière-Appalaches et Bas Saint-Laurent , a philanthropic organization focused on fighting poverty and exclusion.

as provincial member for – Chief Executive Officer with Centraide Québec, Chaudière-Appalaches et , a philanthropic organization focused on fighting poverty and exclusion. Ms. Diane Strand as territorial member for Yukon – member of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations and owner of Crows Light Consulting.

as territorial member for – member of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations and owner of Crows Light Consulting. Mr. Carl Friesen as territorial member for Yukon – businessman and senior partner and Vice President of Underhill Geomatics Ltd.

The newly appointed members of the Independent Advisory Board include:

Mr. Roger Clinch as provincial member for New Brunswick – business consultant, former school principal and former mayor of Bathurst .

as provincial member for – business consultant, former school principal and former mayor of . Mr. Pierre-Marcel Desjardins as provincial member for New Brunswick – Chairman of the board of UNI Financial Cooperation and Director of the Université de Moncton's École des hautes études publiques.

as provincial member for – Chairman of the board of UNI Financial Cooperation and Director of the Université de École des hautes études publiques. Mr. Greg Poelzer as provincial member for Saskatchewan – researcher, writer, lead of the Renewable Energy in Remote and Indigenous Communities program, and professor in the School of Environment and Sustainability, at the University of Saskatchewan .

In July 2020, three federal members were re-appointed to the Independent Advisory Board, all of whom have returned for two-year renewable terms:

Ms. Huguette Labelle , Companion of the Order of Canada , Emeritus Governor of the University of Ottawa , and recipient of the Public Service of Canada's Outstanding Achievement Award. She will continue to serve as the Chairperson of the Independent Advisory Board.

, Companion of the Order of , Emeritus Governor of the , and recipient of the Public Service of Outstanding Achievement Award. She will of the Independent Advisory Board. Ms. Melissa Blake , former mayor of Wood Buffalo, Alberta .

, former mayor of Wood Buffalo, . The Honourable François Rolland, former Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec , mediator and arbitrator.

Senate recommendations are made based on established assessment criteria. Canadians are encouraged to apply, if they are eligible, or nominate qualified individuals year-round for membership in the Senate. Applications are retained for two years, and qualified candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

These appointments were made as part of the Government of Canada's rigorous approach to Governor in Council appointments, which strive for inclusion, gender parity and accessibility, and to be reflective of the diversity and experiences of Canadians.

"I welcome these distinguished Canadians to their roles on the Independent Advisory Board and thank them for agreeing to serve on this important body. The Government of Canada remains committed to transparency, non-partisanship and diversity in the Senate. I encourage qualified Canadians to apply for the Senate as a way to contribute to, and help shape, our country."

– Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

