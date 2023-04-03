Minister Lawrence MacAulay to highlight federal budget investments in Fredericton
Apr 03, 2023, 17:18 ET
FREDERICTON, NB, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Minister Lawrence MacAulay will visit Potential Motors to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.
There will be a photo op and a media availability will follow.
Date
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Times (all times local)
10:30 am event start
|
Company Name
|
Potential Motors
|
Address
|
3 Timothy Ave N, Unit 12, Hanwell, NB E3C 0E8
SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Association Minister of Defence, [email protected], 343-550-6093
Share this article