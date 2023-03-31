Budget 2023 – A Made-in-Canada Plan: Strong Middle Class, Affordable Economy, Healthy Future

WELLAND, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Through Budget 2023 – A Made-in-Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is making investments that will support a stronger middle class, an affordable economy and a healthy future for Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors and Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, met with students at the Welland Campus of Niagara College to discuss the new Canadian Dental Care Plan and how it will benefit up to nine million Canadians across the country.

The Minister highlighted how Budget 2023 proposes to provide $13 billion over five years, starting in 2023–24, and $4.4 billion ongoing, to Health Canada to implement the new Canadian Dental Care Plan. The plan will provide dental coverage for uninsured Canadians with an annual family income of less than $90,000, with no co–pays for those with family incomes under $70,000. The plan is expected to begin rolling out by the end of 2023 and will be administered by Health Canada, with support from a third–party benefits administrator.

In addition to cost, other factors may also prevent Canadians from accessing the dental care they need, such as living in a remote community or requiring specialized care due to a disability.

Budget 2023 proposes to provide $250 million over three years, starting in 2025–26, and $75 million ongoing, to Health Canada to establish an Oral Health Access Fund. The fund will complement the Canadian Dental Care Plan by investing in targeted measures to address oral health gaps among vulnerable populations and reduce barriers to accessing care, including in rural and remote communities.

Canada has made a remarkable recovery from the COVID recession. Canada's economic growth was the strongest in the G7 over the last year, and today, 830,000 more Canadians are employed than before the pandemic. Inflation in Canada has fallen for eight months in a row, our unemployment rate is near its record low, and, supported by a Canada-wide system of affordable early learning and child care, the labour force participation rate for women aged 25 to 54 reached a record high of 85.7% in February.

Budget 2023 builds on this important progress.

With a responsible fiscal plan that will see Canada maintain the lowest deficit and the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, Budget 2023 will help to build a Canada that is more secure, more sustainable and more affordable for people from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes

"I have never been more optimistic about the future of our country than I am today. Budget 2023 will deliver: new, targeted inflation relief for the Canadians who need it most; stronger public health care, including dental care for millions of Canadians; and significant investments to build Canada's clean economy. At a challenging time in a challenging world, there is no better place to be than Canada."

– The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"Access to affordable dental care is key to the well-being of Canadians. Through investments in Budget 2023, our Government is implementing a new Canadian Dental Care Plan that will ensure that no Canadian has to choose between taking care of their dental health and paying the bills at the end of the month. Starting with seniors, people with disabilities, and children under 18, the plan will gradually be expanded to 9 million uninsured Canadians so they can receive the dental care they need."

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"From targeted inflation relief to those who need it most, to new measures that will keep more money in Canadians' pockets right across the country, Budget 2023 is making life more affordable for Canadians. The new Canada Dental Care Plan is one of the many measures in the budget that will improve the quality of life and put more into the pockets of Niagara residents."

– Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"At Niagara College we have a long history of providing high-quality dental programs, where our students learn in a clinic that provides care to people in our community who need it. We are proponents of dental health and welcome the federal government's work to expand access to dental care for all Canadians."

– Sean Kennedy, President of Niagara College

Associated Links

Budget 2023 – A Made-in-Canada Plan: Strong Middle Class, Affordable Economy,

Healthy Future

Budget 2023: Remarks by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Backgrounder: Stronger Public Health Care

Backgrounder: Making Life More Affordable

Backgrounder: An Affordable Place to Call Home

Backgrounder: A Made-in-Canada Plan: Affordable Energy, Good Jobs and a Growing Clean Economy

Backgrounder: Advancing Reconciliation

Backgrounder: Stronger and More Inclusive Communities

Backgrounder: Improving Service Delivery

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Alisson Lévesque, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]