OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will travel to Germany and Norway from April 19 to 24, 2026, to advance Canada's industrial and economic interests abroad.

Minister Joly will first visit Germany to attend HANNOVER MESSE 2026, where she will participate in a number of conference activities as well as high-level meetings with German industry leaders and senior government officials. She will then travel to Norway for meetings with key government officials and industry sector leaders.

HANNOVER MESSE is the world's leading industrial technology trade fair. The Minister's visit will offer an opportunity to showcase Canadian industry, innovation and advanced manufacturing expertise, strengthen ties with international partners, and identify new opportunities for Canadian companies to expand and grow through access to global markets, building on last year's event, where Canada was featured as the Partner Country.

Minister Joly will also meet with a number of high-ranking executives from the German private sector to advance Canada's collaboration on aerospace and defence, electric vehicles, critical minerals and batteries. These meetings will focus on attracting investment, promoting Canadian expertise and building a more resilient trade relationship on both sides of the Atlantic. Minister Joly's trip to HANNOVER MESSE will build on her February visit to Germany, during which Canada and Germany signed a joint declaration to deepen collaboration in the auto and battery supply chain.

The Minister will conclude her trip in Norway, where she will meet with leaders from the Norwegian government and private sector. This visit follows Prime Minister Carney's meeting with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, in March 2026 to strengthen partnerships between the two nations. Her visit builds on the growing industrial and economic cooperation between Canada and Norway to promote collaboration on defence, space, research, climate change and data, and enhanced supply chain resiliency.

Quote

"Canada is home to world-class industries that are competing on the world-stage. This visit to Germany and Norway is an exciting opportunity to showcase Canadian innovation, deepen our economic partnerships and attract new investments that will create good jobs at home. Our government is focused on building a stronger, more competitive and more resilient future for our industries and workers."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick facts

Germany is Canada's largest export market in the European Union and one of Canada's top partners in science, technology and innovation.

HANNOVER MESSE is one of the world's foremost forums for industrial technology, automation, energy and supply chain solutions, drawing over 6,500 exhibitors and 200,000 visitors annually.

The Canadian delegation to HANNOVER MESSE 2026 will include companies from advanced manufacturing, the automotive supply chain and, for the first time, dual-use defence applications. Over the past two years, Canadian companies participating in HANNOVER MESSE have driven more than $336 million in trade and investment.

Canada and Germany collaborate closely on advancing clean technologies, automotive innovation and critical mineral supply chains.

In 2025, bilateral trade in goods and services between Canada and Germany exceeded $38 billion.

In 2025, bilateral trade in goods and services between Canada and Norway was valued at $5.1 billion.

In February 2026, Canada and Germany signed a joint declaration of intent to work together in key industrial sectors, including auto and battery manufacturing.

In March 2026, Canada and the Kingdom of Norway signed a Joint Statement on Strategic Cooperation, committing to increase Canada–Norway cooperation in space, AI, digitalization and critical minerals.

Also, in March 2026, Minister Joly and Sigrun Aasland, Norway's Minister of Research and Higher Education, signed a Canada–Norway Joint Statement on Research Cooperation to strengthen bilateral cooperation in research and innovation, particularly in Arctic research, climate studies, marine science, AI and quantum technologies.

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]