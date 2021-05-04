MONTREAL, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, joined her international counterparts for the G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting, hosted by Italy. Recognizing a pressing need, ministers from the world's largest economies, which also include the largest source markets for international tourism, met virtually to discuss the tourism sector's transition to a sustainable and resilient recovery.

Ministers acknowledged the actions governments have taken to date to address the impacts of the crisis on the tourism sector and agreed that more needs to be done, in a more coordinated way. The tourism sector is a key contributor to global economic growth, which is why a plan for its recovery must include international collaboration.

During the meeting, Minister Joly emphasized that governments must continue to support the tourism sector, which has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic. The Government of Canada has already taken great strides to help this country's sector. To date, Canadian businesses and non-profit organizations in the tourism, arts and culture sectors have received an estimated $15.4 billion in support through federal emergency support programs. The government also laid out a plan in Budget 2021 to assist in the tourism sector's recovery, making available a package of supports totalling $1 billion over three years. This includes the creation of the $500-million Tourism Relief Fund to support tourism businesses and help them recover from the pandemic and position themselves for future growth.

Minister Joly further highlighted the importance of governments working together to ensure the safety of travel and restore and maintain public confidence through the sector's recovery. She and her counterparts also appreciate that the COVID-19 pandemic provides G20 countries with an opportunity to rethink tourism for the long term, including how tourism can be an important driver for environmental, social and economic progress.

The meeting concluded with G20 Tourism Ministers issuing a communiqué and endorsing the G20 Rome Guidelines for the Future of Tourism, which are consistent with the overarching objectives for sustainable and inclusive growth set out in Canada's Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

"The fact that the G20 has identified tourism as a priority area for discussion is a testament to the sector's important contributions to the global economy and its role as an engine for job creation and future economic growth. Our government remains committed to supporting a strong economic recovery through existing federal emergency support programs and through new investments that will draw visitors to towns and cities across the country, unleashing spending that stimulates local economies. I look forward to continuing to work with countries around the world to bring prosperity back to the tourism sector."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

The Government of Canada has been providing support to businesses and workers across the tourism, arts and culture sectors. To date, businesses and non-profit organizations in these sectors have received an estimated $15.4 billion in support through federal emergency support programs.

Launching the new Canada Digital Adoption Program that will assist over 160,000 businesses with the cost of new technology. It will provide them with the advice they need to get the most out of new technology with the help of 28,000 young Canadians who will be trained to work with them.





Allowing Canadian small businesses to fully expense up to $1.5 million in capital investments in a broad range of assets, including digital technology and intellectual property. This represents an additional $2 .2–billion investment in the growth of Canada's entrepreneurs over the next five years.

Revitalizing Canada's tourism sector through $1 billion to help tourism businesses recover and to support festivals and cultural events that provide jobs and growth in many of our cities and communities.

Supporting women, Black Canadians and other under-represented entrepreneurs who face barriers to launching and owning businesses through $300 million to enhance initiatives like the Black Entrepreneurship Program and the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

to enhance initiatives like the Black Entrepreneurship Program and the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy. The G20 is an international forum that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the population of the planet.

G20 members are: Argentina , Australia , Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , Japan , India , Indonesia , Italy , Mexico , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , South Korea , Turkey , the United Kingdom , the United States and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

