Minister Joly announces over $630 million federal investment in Canadian research to strengthen innovation at home

GUELPH, ON, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions along with Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, and Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, announced $630 million in funding to natural sciences and engineering researchers nationwide. This funding supports discovery research across Canada and helps create research environments where students and researchers can develop valuable skills. The global economy is rapidly changing and the Government of Canada is investing in the talent that will advance the research that will define the future of our industries, economy and sovereignty.

Discovery research is the foundation of Canada's scientific and technological advances. Through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), a total of $630 million is being awarded. Of this, $613 million will support 3,161 new awards for researchers across a wide range of disciplines, including defence and dual-use technologies, Arctic research, AI, quantum science, biotechnology, and clean technologies. These investments will equip our brightest minds to pursue high-impact innovation, helping transform Canadian ideas into commercially successful solutions that contribute to our economic growth and global competitiveness.

Discovery Grants provide long-term support that enable researchers to push the boundaries of knowledge and pursue bold, transformative ideas. They also foster dynamic research environments where students and postdoctoral researchers gain invaluable experience and skills, and grow into the innovators, leaders, and highly qualified talent that will shape Canada's future workforce.

As Canada builds a stronger, more resilient economy, investing in talent is one of the most important investments we can make. By supporting world-class researchers, working closely with research partners on research security practices, fostering breakthrough discoveries, and helping bring Canadian innovations to market, we are turning Canadian ingenuity into economic growth, good jobs, and new opportunities across the country. These investments will strengthen Canada's sovereignty, enhance our global competitiveness, and ensure that the next generation of transformative technologies is developed here in Canada, by Canadians, for Canadians.

Quotes

"Canada's greatest competitive advantage is our people. By investing in our world-class researchers and innovators right here at home, we are helping turn Canadian discoveries into new technologies, growing companies, and good jobs. At a time of rapid global change we are backing Canadian talent, strengthening our economy, and ensuring Canada remains a global leader in innovation, competitiveness, and resilience."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Supporting curiosity-driven research through Discovery Grants reflects Canada's commitment to world-class science. I am inspired by the dedication of researchers whose pursuit of bold questions fuels innovation and opportunity across our country."

Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry

"This investment in the scientists who drive innovation supports their essential work and research excellence, like at the University of Guelph. Investing in science and advanced research reinforces Canada's role as a centre of innovation and the institutions like the University of Guelph that support growth across our community, southwestern Ontario, and Canada. Today's announcement showcases the strength of our local researchers, and leadership in addressing some of our planet's most pressing issues."

Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"Through investments in NSERC's Discovery Research Program, the Government of Canada is empowering our researchers and innovators to advance the ideas that will shape our future. Today, we celebrate the people and teams whose work is strengthening Canada's prosperity and research excellence."

Professor Alejandro Adem, FRSC, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

"This investment supports University of Guelph researchers as they advance discovery-driven research in areas shaping health, sustainability and technological innovation. We are grateful to the federal government for investing in research excellence through these projects, enabling our outstanding researchers to tackle questions whose solutions will improve lives."

Dr. Mazyar Fallah, vice-president, research and innovation, University of Guelph

Quick facts

NSERC's Discovery Research Program, the council's largest investment, recognizes the creativity and innovation that underpin research advances. The investment announced today includes:

$546.4 million in individual Discovery Grants going to 2,312 researchers across a range of natural sciences and engineering disciplines.

$25.1 million in Research Tools and Instruments grants to give researchers access to highly specialized tools needed for their investigations.

$23.7 million in grants to Subatomic Physics research projects, major resources and equipment.

$6.7 million in Discovery Launch Supplements going to 534 early career researchers in the first year of their Discovery Grants to help them establish and advance their careers.

$4.7 million in grants through the Discovery Horizons program for 13 projects that broadly integrate or transcend disciplines to advance knowledge in the natural sciences and engineering.

$2.6 million in Northern Research Supplements to 28 researchers to augment and promote Canadian university-based northern research and training.

$2.5 million in Discovery Development Grants going to 58 researchers to promote and maintain a diversified base of high-quality research in small universities across Canada.

$1.1 million in Ship Time grants that will allow researchers to access vessels in support of their research programs.

$16.8 million in Discovery Grant one-time, one-year extension with funds due to COVID-19.

More information

SOURCE NSERC

Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, [email protected]