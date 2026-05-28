Impact+ Research Training Awards attract more than 650 candidates from around the world to Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, accompanied by Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, and Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester, announced the Phase 1 results of the Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards, marking a significant milestone in Canada's plan to attract international and expatriate researchers at the doctoral and postdoctoral levels through Canada's new Talent Attraction Strategy. A total of 659 awards have been offered to citizens from 72 different countries under this initiative, representing a commitment of $84.3 million over three years. This marks the first phase of a $133.6 million investment to strengthen Canada's position as a global destination for the world's top scientists and innovators.

Administered by Canada's three federal research funding agencies, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC), the Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards represent one stream of the Canada Global Impact+ Research Talent Initiative, a $1.7 billion strategy, announced in Budget 2025 that aims to attract more than 1,000 international and expatriate researchers, including Francophone researchers, to Canada.

In addition to the Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards, this initiative includes:

The Canada Impact+ Research Chairs program, which provides $1 billion over 12 years to support institutions in attracting and retaining world-leading researchers leading transformational and translational research projects.

The Canada Impact+ Emerging Leaders program, which provides $120 million over 12 years to help institutions attract international and expatriate early career researchers (ECRs).

The Canada Impact+ Research Infrastructure Fund, a $400 million investment over six years to ensure that recruited research chairs and ECRs have the world-class facilities they need to achieve their research goals.

By attracting world-leading researchers and bringing Canadian talent back home, the Government of Canada is driving innovation, strengthening strategic industries and safeguarding our long-term economic security and global competitiveness. The Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards will contribute to the development and training of highly skilled talent, building on Canada's existing research strengths to advance national priorities and help address global challenges.

Quotes

"Canada's International Talent Attraction Strategy is delivering real results. We are investing strategically to attract the world's top talent, who will pursue bold research that will strengthen Canada's industrial and research base. While other countries constrain academic freedoms and undermine cutting-edge research, we remain committed to supporting the scientific discoveries that will power the strongest economy in the G7."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Attracting top research talent is essential to our country's long-term prosperity. These awards have paved the way to bring exceptional researchers to Canada, many advancing cutting-edge research in health. Their work will help drive new treatments and technologies that improve the health of Canadians and strengthen our economy."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"This initiative marks an important step forward for Canada. By attracting top international research talent, we are strengthening our capacity to innovate, advance scientific discovery, and generate tangible benefits for our communities and economy."

The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier–Gloucester

"Today marks a generational investment in Canadian research that will strengthen our economy, boost productivity, and advance sustainability for years to come. Talented people have always been the foundation of Canada's renowned research ecosystem. These investments will help attract and train more of the world's best researchers, rising stars, and promising students to contribute their talents and transformative work to our country."

Professor Alejandro Adem, FRSC, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

"The awards announced today are bringing top research talent to Canada and building on the research excellence in this country. These innovators will fuel discoveries that improve health and prosperity, drive economic growth, and strengthen our research enterprise for the benefit of all Canadians."

Dr. Paul Hébert, President, Canadian Institutes of Health Research

"Recruiting top doctoral students and postdoctoral researchers to Canada further strengthens our nation's research ecosystem. We're delighted to see how effective this new program has been to date in positioning Canada as a highly desirable location to pursue research and research training, including in the social sciences and humanities. Ensuring human and societal considerations remains paramount in the pursuit of knowledge, innovation, economic growth and social wellbeing."

Professor Normand Labrie, FRSC, Interim president, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

"Minister Joly's historic investment in the Canada Global Impact+ Research Talent Initiative sends a clear signal: attracting and retaining top research talent is essential to Canada's competitiveness on the world stage. This investment ensures that leading research universities can continue to drive Canada's resilience, economic growth, and broader impact. As Canada's only bilingual research intensive university, located in the heart of the national capital, the University of Ottawa is uniquely positioned to attract and retain global talent. This milestone in the Government of Canada's commitment to science and innovation will strengthen our research enterprise and accelerate the discoveries and policies that will shape the country's future."

Marie-Eve Sylvestre, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Ottawa

Quick facts

The Government of Canada launched this groundbreaking initiative in December 2025 as part of an overall effort to recruit world leading researchers.

In Phase 1 of the Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards, 659 awards – 399 doctoral and 260 postdoctoral – were offered to nominees representing 72 different countries.

One third of all nominees come from the United States and the remaining two-thirds from Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Europe and Australia.

Recruitment focuses on priority research areas critical to Canada's sovereignty, resilience and long-term prosperity and wellbeing, including: advanced digital technologies (artificial intelligence, quantum and cybersecurity); health, including biotechnology; clean technology and resource value chains; environment climate resilience and the Arctic; food and water security; democratic and community resilience; manufacturing and advanced materials; and defence and dual‑use technologies.

SOURCE NSERC

Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, [email protected]