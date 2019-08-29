Minister Joly announces Government of Canada investment in research collaborations between Collège Ahuntsic and entrepreneurs

Funding will help strengthen local economy, train the next generation

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Collaborations between college researchers and businesses help our national and local economies thrive and prepare young Canadians for the jobs of the future. Canada's colleges are at the heart of communities across the country and fuel research that helps businesses innovate and grow.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, announced $1.7 million in funding through the College and Community Innovation Program to support research at Collège Ahuntsic (French site). This funding is part of the over $57-million investment that Minister Duncan announced on June 13.

The funding for Collège Ahuntsic's technology transfer centre, the Printability and Graphic Communications Institute (ICI), will support researchers in developing intelligent telecommunications devices and sensors to make food packaging and other printed material traceable, which will provide security benefiting all Canadians. It will also enable the institution to buy new lab equipment.

This investment is part of Canada's Science Vision and the government's commitment of more than $10 billion to science and research, which includes the largest boost for college research funding.

Quotes

"This investment will enable Collège Ahuntsic to attract more students looking to get hands-on experience and training. This will help local business grow and thrive, benefiting the whole community. This supports the growth of Montréal as an innovation hub."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Our government is committed to returning science and research to their rightful place. We're investing in students and small to medium-sized businesses so they can work together on a diverse range of research projects to boost economic development and create jobs across the country. With these projects, colleges, cégeps and polytechnics will be making a real difference in the lives of Canadians in their communities."

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"NSERC values the tremendous contributions of Canada's colleges in the research and innovation ecosystem. Today's investment will enhance our country's world-class research capacity, help businesses innovate to create growth, and train our next generation of researchers and entrepreneurs."

– Dr. Marc Fortin, Vice-President, Research Partnerships, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC)

"We are very proud to welcome the announcement of NSERC funding. Collège Ahuntsic is an institute of higher education that values research and innovation, and its technology transfer centre, the Printability and Graphic Communications Institute, is a major player in scientific research at the College. Its team actively collaborates with businesses that want to adopt the latest technologies in the printing field."

– Nathalie Vallée, CEO, Collège Ahuntsic

"This funding will enable ICI to better support Canadian businesses in the packaging sector and expand along with the GreEN network—composed of 13 Canadian universities—to create smart, environmentally friendly packaging. Development will focus mainly on energy, telecommunications and sensors."

– André Dion, Director, Printability and Graphic Communications Institute

