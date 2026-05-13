STEVESTON, BC, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are vital infrastructure for coastal and rural communities, supporting fishing and transportation, while supporting the local economies built around them. Canada's commercial fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs -- including more than 42,900 commercial fish harvesters -- from coast to coast to coast. In 2025, Canada's fish and seafood exports totaled $8.47 billion.

As part of the Spring Economic Update 2026, the Government of Canada is proposing $957.8 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, for the Small Craft Harbours Program. This provides investments for ongoing repairs, in addition to Fisheries and Ocean Canada's (DFO) existing annual program budget of approximately $90 million.

Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, joined by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Ernie Klassen, highlighted this investment from the Spring Economic Update to DFO's Small Craft Harbours Program.

The funding will provide DFO with the financial stability needed to carry out repairs, improvements and dredging essential to the sustainability of small craft harbours controlled by DFO across Canada. To this end, Steveston (Paramount) harbour will receive funding to allow for the replacement of an aging wharf and select floating docks with modernized, low maintenance designs. At Steveston (Gulf of Georgia) harbour, reconstruction of key structural and superstructure components in the existing timber wharves will be undertaken.

Together, these harbours are home to more than 600 vessels. The main fisheries are groundfish, shellfish (Crab and Prawn), as well as salmon and herring (commercial and food, social, and ceremonial fisheries). Steveston (Paramount) and Steveston (Gulf of Georgia) are managed by Steveston Harbour Authority.

Repairs will also be carried out using the latest climate projections, which will help create more resilient and modern infrastructure to meet the long-term needs of the industry and communities.

From coast to coast to coast, Canada's commercial fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs, including 42,900 commercial fish harvesters. In 2025, Canada's fish and seafood exports totaled $8.47 billion.

As Canada transforms from economic reliance to resilience, this investment will support the local economic development of Quebec communities for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is building a Canada that is sovereign, prosperous and responsible. We're building Canada strong, for all.

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"Small craft harbours are the working backbone of coastal communities in Canada. This is the largest investment ever made in small craft harbours, reaffirming this new government's commitment to coastal communities, helping bring Canadian product to market. Harvesters depend on them, and the communities around them depend on harvesters. This funding will keep harbours safe and operational across the country, so rural and coastal economies stay strong and resilient for the long haul."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Reliable harbours are the backbone of British Columbia's coastal communities--supporting workers, powering local economies, and sustaining industries that have defined this region for generations. These investments will strengthen the infrastructure people depend on every day, creating new opportunities for communities to grow, compete, and thrive along our coast."

- The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veteran Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Our top priority is to build an economy that works for people in coastal communities. That means good jobs, modern, climate-resilient infrastructure, and fisheries that can compete on the world stage. I'm proud of this new funding for small craft harbours announced in the Spring Economic Update and the very real impact it will have on fishing communities like Steveston."

- Ernie Klassen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Media may contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]