Minister Ian Lafrenière confirms the government's support of the Résilience Montréal Project

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière, in the presence of the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante, and the Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Chantal Rouleau, today confirmed the government's contribution to the project to acquired a building.

Assistance will be disbursed as part of the Aboriginal Initiative Fund III (FIA III), Support to Aboriginal people in an Urban Environment – Infrastructure component. This support, added to eventual contributions from other partners, will enable Résilience Montréal to acquire and refurbish a building, in order to provide a sustainable presence for a drop-in centre near Cabot Square for homeless and vulnerable people, and will provide Résilience Montréal with the space needed to deploy its services.

The Résilience Montréal drop-in centre was inaugurated on November 14, 2019, in space rented near Cabot Square. It provides homeless and vulnerable people – including a large number of Indigenous people – with services of reception, coaching, emergency needs (food, clothing, laundry) and psychosocial intervention. The drop-in centre has a high acceptability threshold. Résilience Montréal is the result of mobilization by the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal, the Nazareth Community and other local community stakeholders.

Since its inauguration, the Résilience Montréal team has served from 900 to 1,200 meals per day, including during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the activities were moved outdoors to Cabot Square (March-September 2020). About 150 people benefited each day from showers, laundry and clothing services. More than 100 volunteers thus offered their time to assist the efforts of the staff.

"The situation of Indigenous people in an urban environment is all too often summarized by a few words: poverty and social exclusion; the situation prevailing in Cabot Square is a good example of this. We face a situation where it is urgent to take action. A place such as the Résilience Montréal drop-in centre constitutes a concerted response to the needs observed. In enables the users to regain human dignity and to have renewed hope. We are all learning a great lesson in humanity from it."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs.

"The First Nations and Inuit women and men discover a completely different universe when they arrive in Montréal. It is often difficult for them to adapt, and there is too much prejudice. It is important to welcome and assist Inuit and First Nations members in what is sometimes a temporary stay, and sometimes a permanent move."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

"For the second year in a row, the City of Montréal is proud to support Résilience Montréal. We are providing financial support of $100,000 for its operations and are providing all the necessary support and assistance to carry through with the relocation project of this resource in the Cabot Square area. I am convinced that the centre will continue to be a unique place in the metropolis that will make a huge difference in the lives of members of the Inuit and First Nations populations experiencing homelessness, by contributing in a lasting way to their well-being and security."

Valérie Plante, Mayor of the City of Montréal

"The pandemic has proven incredibly challenging for all indigenous people, but more so with those who struggle with homelessness. We are extremely grateful to receive financial support, on behalf of Resilience Montréal, from both SAA and the city of Montréal."

Nakuset, President of Résilience Montréal and Executive Director of the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal.

