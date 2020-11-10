QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière, today announced that the government is investing $3.1 million in Joliette, to enable the relocation and enlargement of the Centre d'amitié autochtone de Lanaudière (CAAL).

Construction of the new centre should be completed in the autumn of 2022. The premises will be more spacious and will enable the organization to broaden its range of services. In particular, the CAAL plans to arrange:

Consultation offices and a community room and kitchen;



Spaces to promote Indigenous history, arts and cultures;



Spaces for social economy activities;



Spaces that can be shared with partners;



Rooms dedicated to the CAAL's Mirerimowin clinic;

A residential annex



An early childhood centre (CPE), a child-minding service and a playroom;



Administrative offices.

It will be recalled that the CAAL is an Indigenous community organization founded in 2001. Its mission is to improve the living conditions of Indigenous people living in or passing through the Joliette region by providing a number of support services, assistance and information through programs specially designed for Indigenous families.

Quotes:

"Our aim, with the relocation and enlargement of this centre, is first to provide Atikamekws and members of other Indigenous nations with a place that is pleasant to visit, that fulfills their needs, and where they will be welcomed with respect and benevolence. This is the kind of initiative that gives my work its full meaning – at any rate the meaning that I intend to give it, which is: to take concrete action for the Indigenous people of Québec, as is the case with this investment, the second in my 'I hope' plan."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"We are very pleased with the announcement of this generous investment. The construction of a new Friendship Centre in Lanaudière that is bigger and more open will enable us to provide a space in keeping with the quality of services that our members deserve. The Indigenous population of the region will feel warmly welcomed, with dignity, and will find a response specifically adapted to their needs."

Jennifer Brazeau, Executive Director of the Centre d'amitié autochtone de Lanaudière

