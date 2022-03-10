Minister Hutchings meets with key rural stakeholders in British Columbia and Alberta and announces important federal-provincial partnerships

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is ensuring that rural communities have the tools and opportunities they need to build back better.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, concluded a trip to British Columbia and Alberta, where she traveled as part of her ongoing discussions and engagement to meet with important rural partners, including Indigenous leaders, the BC Economic Development Association, and the Rural Municipalities Association of Alberta. The priorities and issues discussed in these meetings will help apply a rural lens to federal policies and programs to support economic recovery and build on the resilience of rural Canada.

In British Columbia, Minister Hutchings met with Lheidli T'enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan and leaders at an event hosted by Rogers Communications in Prince George to discuss the progress of cellular coverage along the entire route of Highway 16, also known as the "Highway of Tears," from Prince Rupert to Prince George. She then travelled to Mission to announce a historic collaboration with the province of British Columbia to provide up to $830 million toward connecting all remaining rural households in the province to high-speed Internet with a total funding commitment of $415 million from both the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia.

Minister Hutchings then travelled to Alberta to announce up to $780 million toward connecting underserved households in that province, with a total funding commitment of $390 million from both the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta.

These announcements were made as part of the Government of Canada's Universal Broadband Fund, which aims to connect 98 per cent of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026, and all Canadians by 2030.

Quotes

"This week's meetings and announcements were an opportunity to listen to rural communities across the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The government will continue to engage with stakeholders in every part of the country to ensure that rural Canadians are not only included in Canada's economic recovery, but are a focus of it."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has made billions of dollars available for rural and remote Internet infrastructure to help ensure that all Canadians have access to fast and reliable Internet, no matter where they live.

has made billions of dollars available for rural and remote Internet infrastructure to help ensure that all Canadians have access to fast and reliable Internet, no matter where they live. In total, $2.75 billion will be made available through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) to support Canadians' high-speed needs in rural and remote communities.

will be made available through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) to support Canadians' high-speed needs in rural and remote communities. The government's goal is to connect 98 per cent of Canadians across the country to high-speed Internet by 2026, and all Canadians by 2030.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Luka Vujic, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-571-9582, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]