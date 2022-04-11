OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, were in Prince Edward Island to discuss commitments to clean air and a strong economy in Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $100 billion to help lead the way in fighting climate change and protecting the environment. The government has introduced a world-leading price on pollution and recently unveiled its Emissions Reduction Plan. The plan sets out an ambitious and achievable path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels and puts Canada on a path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

To help reduce emissions on the road, Budget 2022 proposes to reduce pollution from transportation by accelerating the manufacturing and adoption of cleaner cars, extending incentives for zero-emission vehicles until March 2025, and investing $500 million to build a national network of electric vehicle charging stations so Canadians can drive from Charlottetown, P.E.I., to Victoria, B.C., in an electric vehicle.

Budget 2022 will help Canada continue to lead in global efforts on fighting climate change, to protect our nature, and to build a clean economy that will create the well-paying middle-class jobs of today and tomorrow.

Quotes

"Budget 2022 is about growing our economy, creating good jobs and building a Canada where nobody gets left behind. Our plan is responsible and considered, and it is going to mean more homes and well-paying jobs for Canadians, cleaner air and cleaner water for our children, and a stronger and more resilient economy for years to come."

– The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"Vehicles account for almost a quarter of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions. We know action and more support are needed to help Canadians get behind the wheel of zero-emission vehicles. That's why the commitments proposed in Budget 2022, like mandating at least 20% of vehicles be zero-emission by 2026, making these vehicles more affordable by extending incentives until March 2025, and building a national network of electric charging stations that drivers can rely on, will help Canada continue to lead in global efforts to fight climate change."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Related products

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts, Luka Vujic, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-571-9582, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Finance Canada, 613-369-4000, [email protected]