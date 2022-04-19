BRANDON, MB, April 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, was in Brandon, Manitoba, to highlight Budget 2022 commitments to increase loan forgiveness for nurses and doctors in rural and remote communities.

Due to a shortage of doctors and nurses, far too many rural and remote communities still lack the primary health care they need. As a way to address this shortage, the Government of Canada proposes to provide student loan forgiveness to doctors and nurses who work in underserved rural or remote communities, including in the North.

To help bring more health care workers to the communities that need them most, Budget 2022 proposes to provide over $33 million to increase the maximum amount of forgivable Canada Student Loans by 50%. This will mean up to $30,000 in loan forgiveness for nurses and up to $60,000 in loan forgiveness for doctors who work in underserved rural or remote communities. The government is also undertaking a review to ensure that the definition of rural communities under the program does not leave out communities in need.

Budget 2022 will help make it easier for all Canadians to access the health care they need in a timely manner, while making it more affordable to become a health care provider in these underserved communities.

Quotes

"Budget 2022 is about growing our economy, creating good jobs and building a Canada where nobody gets left behind. Our plan is responsible and considered, and it is going to mean more homes and well-paying jobs for Canadians, cleaner air and cleaner water for our children, and a stronger and more resilient economy for years to come."

– The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"Far too many rural communities—like those in Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador—still lack the primary health care they need, as rural Canadians have significantly less access to doctors than Canadians in urban settings. We know more action is needed to address this shortage. That's why the commitments proposed in Budget 2022 will help ensure all Canadians living and working in rural and remote communities have access to the health care they deserve."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Quick facts

To support Canada's rural communities, Budget 2022 proposes:

rural communities, Budget 2022 proposes: $26.2 million over four years, starting in 2023–24, and $7 million ongoing to increase the amount of forgivable Canada Student Loans for doctors and nurses in rural and remote communities.

over four years, starting in 2023–24, and ongoing to increase the amount of forgivable Canada Student Loans for doctors and nurses in rural and remote communities. In 2019–20, nearly 5,500 doctors and nurses in underserved communities benefited from this loan forgiveness program.

Additional measures in Budget 2022 to strengthen public health care include:

$1.2 billion to provinces and territories through the Safe Restart Agreement to bolster health care capacity;

$600 million for innovative mental health care for Canadians; and

$6.5 billion in top-ups to the Canada Health Transfer for provinces and territories to support their pandemic responses.

