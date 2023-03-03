Minister Guilbeault's statement on World Wildlife Day

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

"From the iconic Caribou to the majestic Monarch Butterfly, the Government of Canada is committed to conserving wildlife and protecting species at risk. When we protect nature, we also help nature to care for us. Thriving ecosystems; green, resilient, and healthy neighbourhoods; and a clean, low-carbon economy are the keys to sustainable life on Earth.

"On this World Wildlife Day, we recognize that many of the natural spaces and species that we love are threatened by human activity and climate change. We are facing an unprecedented biodiversity crisis with more than one million species facing extinction globally, including 640 at-risk species in Canada. Biodiversity loss and climate change are intrinsically connected. While nature is at risk because of climate change in Canada and around the world, nature is also a critical ally in the fight against climate change. Ambitious actions to restore and protect the natural safety net granted by biodiversity is a matter of humanity's self-preservation.

"It has been a remarkable year for conservation and biodiversity. Last December in Montréal at COP15, the world came together to land a historic deal to protect nature and biodiversity. Canada and 195 other member nations reached an agreement that commits to protecting 30 percent of global land and water by 2030; respecting the rights and roles of Indigenous peoples; and addressing the key drivers of biodiversity loss, such as pollution and overexploitation of nature.

"The Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework is a significant win for our planet and for all of humanity, charting a new course away from the relentless destruction of habitats and species. Canada's strong advocacy helped ensure that the Framework also recognizes the rights and roles of Indigenous peoples. For our part, we took major steps forward in partnership with Indigenous communities, including support for new Indigenous-led projects that will help us halt and reverse biodiversity loss and conserve 30 percent of Canada's land and water by 2030 while advancing on the path of reconciliation.

"Protecting Canada's environment and its biodiversity is a priority for the Government of Canada. Protecting species at risk is a responsibility shared by all Canadians, and the government is committed to working with Canadians to implement the Species at Risk Act. We are putting words into action to protect Canada's wildlife by listening to our scientists and Indigenous peoples and acting quickly to help threatened and endangered species. We continue our steady progress toward halting and reversing nature loss in Canada by 2030, and achieving a full recovery for nature by 2050. Reaching this important objective will require all of us to help: all levels of government, and every Canadian, including Indigenous peoples, non-government organizations, and industry.

"Together, we are strengthening wildlife conservation. We must continue the momentum to ensure these goals are achieved and that Canada's environment gets the care and protection it deserves. Our health, our community well-being, our economy, and our quality of life depend on a liveable world, rich in biodiversity."

