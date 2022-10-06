OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Young Canadians have a vital, lifelong personal investment in protecting the environment, and their advocacy for more climate action from governments and businesses creates awareness, momentum, and opportunities for others to go faster and further in fighting climate change. The Government of Canada recognizes the urgency and magnitude of what must be done to protect this planet for current and future generations. Working with youth is indispensable as we continue to tackle this pressing issue.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, met this week with the Environment and Climate Change Youth Council members during their first in‑person meeting in Ottawa, Ontario. The Minister and members discussed a shared vision for the Council and priorities for the upcoming year.

The members also had an opportunity to meet with the following people:

Terry Duguid , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, to discuss how best to amplify their voices in government and Parliament.





, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, to discuss how best to amplify their voices in government and Parliament. The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors, and one of the youngest women ever elected to Parliament, to discuss how youth and diversity are strengths that can be maximized to drive progress and change.





Ilona Dougherty , an award-winning expert on engaging young people in business, government, and civil society.





, an award-winning expert on engaging young people in business, government, and civil society. Environment and Climate Change Canada officials, including Canada's Chief Climate Change Negotiator, to discuss Canada's priorities for the upcoming Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) .

A meeting summary will be published in the weeks ahead on the Youth Council's website.

Quotes

"The future belongs to our young people, and fighting climate change requires that their voices be heard. We established the Youth Council so we could hear their input and perspectives on the best ways to reduce greenhouse gases, protect and conserve natural areas, and adapt to the hazards of our new climate reality. This first trailblazing meeting will set the priorities and vision for the Council and ensure their impact on government policies."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Young Canadians bring a dynamic and diverse perspective to the table, and it's one that we all benefit from. Whether it be in tackling the climate crisis, eliminating stereotypes around ageism, or standing up for human rights around the world, youth are a driving force for change. Our government is ensuring that youth voices across the country are heard and play a significant role in shaping our policies, and Canada is stronger because of it."

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

Quick facts

The Environment and Climate Change Youth Council is made up of ten young Canadians drawn from every region of Canada who are passionate about protecting the environment and taking climate action. In their communities and beyond, they have demonstrated leadership in these areas and are inspiring others to do the same.

who are passionate about protecting the environment and taking climate action. In their communities and beyond, they have demonstrated leadership in these areas and are inspiring others to do the same. The Youth Council is an opportunity for passionate young Canadians to contribute their unique perspectives, create positive change, and develop valuable skills and experience.

In its first year, the Youth Council will focus on implementing the national climate plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, youth participation in international summits, and nature-based solutions to fight climate change and biodiversity loss.

The Youth Council will be convened for four formal meetings per year, with the next meeting to take place in the coming months.

