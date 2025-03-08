The proposed national urban park is a testament to what can be achieved when First Nations, communities, and Canadians come together and work toward a common goal

WINDSOR, ON, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is establishing a historic network of national urban parks, allowing millions of Canadians living in Canada's largest urban centres to access green spaces, learn about natural and cultural heritage, create healthier and more resilient communities, and protect wildlife and biodiversity in urban areas.

Today, Chief Nikki van Oirschot of Caldwell First Nation and Kieran McKenzie, Councillor for the City of Windsor, joined the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, and Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, in Windsor, Ontario, to reaffirm their joint commitment to designate a national urban park in the Windsor area.

During the announcement, the minister confirmed $36.1 million over five years for the national urban park, and an additional $4.6 million per year of ongoing, long-term funding for its operation as First Nations and partners continue to work toward advancing a park designation agreement this year.

The lands and waters identified for inclusion in the proposed national urban park are culturally and historically significant to the First Nations peoples who have stewarded them for millennia. The creation of a national urban park in the traditional territory of the Three Fires Confederacy is an opportunity to support and foster First Nations' leadership and stewardship in conserving and restoring these lands and waters for future generations of Windsorites and Canadians.

The initiative to advance a national urban park in the Windsor area has, since its inception in 2021, brought together First Nations, Parks Canada, and land administering partners, including the City of Windsor, the Town of LaSalle, the Province of Ontario, Hydro One Networks, and Essex Region Conservation Authority, working in collaboration to advance the goals of enhancing conservation, connecting people with nature, and advancing reconciliation. This initiative builds on many years of advocacy, support and dedication of local partners, stakeholders and First Nations to protect these lands in perpetuity.

Quotes

"The lands and waters within our treaty territory are not just landscapes—they are living entities that hold our stories, our responsibilities, and our future. As Anishinaabe people, we have always understood that our role is not one of ownership, but of stewardship. True reconciliation goes beyond words and symbolic gestures; it requires meaningful actions, commitments, and partnerships that recognize and uphold our inherent rights, laws, and responsibilities to these lands and all living beings that rely on them.

Conventional conservation models have often overlooked the deep, reciprocal relationship First Nations have with the land, resulting in approaches that are narrow in scope and impact. Caldwell First Nation is committed to reshaping this narrative by ensuring that park establishment within our traditional territory reflects our knowledge, stewardship, and inherent responsibilities to the land.

Caldwell First Nation is committed to ensuring that Anishinaabe perspectives and knowledge are embedded in the governance, management, and protection of this national urban park. We view this as an opportunity to restore balance, to honour the teachings of our ancestors, and to ensure that future generations inherit a relationship with these lands that is grounded in respect, sustainability, and cultural strength. Our active participation is not optional, it is necessary, and it is time that our voices lead the way in shaping the future of these lands."

Chief Nikki van Oirschot

Caldwell First Nation

"Our lands carry the histories, knowledge, and responsibilities of our people. Protecting these spaces is not just about conservation—it is about ensuring that our voices, laws, and stewardship are at the heart of decision-making. We look forward to continuing this important work in partnership."

Chief Kimberly Bressette

Chippewas of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation

"This announcement marks a positive step forward in recognizing the vital role of First Nations in conservation. By working together, we are ensuring that our voices, knowledge, and stewardship guide the future of this park for the benefit of our communities and future generations."

Chief Janelle Nahmabin

Aamjiwnaang First Nation

"It is great to be in Windsor, to meet with the many partners involved in this exciting project, and to see firsthand the progress toward designating a national urban park. The confirmation of funding is a key milestone, paving the way for the site's designation by the end of 2025 under this new, collaborative program. By working together with Indigenous partners, cities, and provinces and territories, Parks Canada is expanding access to green spaces, sharing our heritage, and advancing conservation. Since 2015, the federal government kept increasing protected areas, and this park brings us even closer to our goals, safeguarding more nature across Canada than ever."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Today, we fulfill our community's dream of creating an Ojibway National Urban Park and protecting forever this land that so many have looked after for so long. In elevating Ojibway to a national park, we share this treasure with all Canadians for generations to come."

Irek Kusmierczyk

Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and to the Minister of Seniors

Quick Facts

In August 2021 , Parks Canada and the City of Windsor announced the signing of a statement of collaboration to explore the potential for a national urban park in the Windsor area.

, Parks Canada and the announced the signing of a statement of collaboration to explore the potential for a national urban park in the area. In 2023, following public consultations, Parks Canada announced the completion of the feasibility study which highlighted that a national urban park in the Windsor area was both feasible and desirable.

area was both feasible and desirable. Ojibway Shores, the last remaining piece of undeveloped shoreline along the Detroit River, was transferred from Transport Canada to Parks Canada in 2023.

With a contribution from Parks Canada, the City of Windsor acquired the only developed residential property surrounded by the national urban park study area. The property is being restored to improve ecological connectivity within the proposed national urban park.

acquired the only developed residential property surrounded by the national urban park study area. The property is being restored to improve ecological connectivity within the proposed national urban park. In March 2024 , Caldwell First Nation and Parks Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding to continue working together toward the designation of the national urban park. Parks Canada is working with all the First Nations partners to explore options for governance.

, Caldwell First Nation and Parks Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding to continue working together toward the designation of the national urban park. Parks is working with all the First Nations partners to explore options for governance. Creating a national urban park in the Windsor area is an opportunity to champion First Nations stewardship, elevate First Nations perspectives and storytelling, and promote connections to lands and waters based on First Nations Knowledge and values.

area is an opportunity to champion First Nations stewardship, elevate First Nations perspectives and storytelling, and promote connections to lands and waters based on First Nations Knowledge and values. New national urban parks will be managed under a range of flexible governance models, including federally administered places, third party administered places, and various partnership approaches.

The Parks Canada National Urban Parks Policy will guide the designation and management of new national urban parks across the country to ensure that they meet the program objectives of conserving nature, connecting people with nature, and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

In addition to the City of Windsor , Parks Canada has launched exploratory processes for other potential national urban parks in various municipalities across Canada including Victoria (BC), Edmonton (AB), Saskatoon (SK), Winnipeg (MB), and Halifax (NS). Early discussions are also underway in Montreal (QC).



Related Document

Backgrounder: Proposed National Urban Park in the Windsor Area

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]