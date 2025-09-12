Lise Moreau is appointed as Secretary of the National Battlefields Commission for a term of three years.

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced the appointment of Lise Moreau as the next Secretary of the National Battlefields Commission for a term of three years.

Lise Moreau is a seasoned professional with more than 10 years of experience in public administration. She has held several strategic leadership positions in the Province of Quebec, including Chief of Staff to both the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec and the President of the National Assembly of Quebec. In these roles, she managed strategic and administrative operations, supported parliamentary functions, and coordinated initiatives with political and public stakeholders. She brings this wealth of experience to her new role at the National Battlefields Commission.

Beyond her work in the public sector, she served as Director of Philanthropic Development at Laval University's Faculty of Social Sciences for more than five years, establishing key financial partnerships to advance academic excellence through research and education.

Moreau has a doctorate in communications and law, as well as a master's degree in public relations from Laval University. She also holds a public relations certificate from McGill University and has been a member of the Quebec Bar Association since 1985.

The National Battlefields Commission is a federal government agency under the portfolio of the Department of Canadian Heritage. It is the caretaker of Battlefields Park in Québec City and preserves its legacy. The park is one of the largest and most prestigious urban parks in the world and a major tourist attraction, attracting around 4 million visitors every year.

The objectives of the NBC are to develop the historic, cultural, recreational, natural and scientific aspects of Battlefields Park. It also preserves monuments and heritage assets in the Park and conducts a range of activities and programming for Canadians.

"I warmly welcome Lise Moreau as Secretary of the National Battlefields Commission. With her extensive experience in both public policy and the philanthropic community, I'm confident she will lead the Commission's mandate with dedication in preserving this historic site, and its legacy for generations to come."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Board of Directors joins me in extending our warmest congratulations to Dr. Moreau on her appointment. As Chairperson, I look forward to advancing the mission of the National Battlefields Commission in collaboration with someone whose extensive experience in public sector management and exceptional communication skills will serve as invaluable assets to the organization."

—Jean Robert, Chairperson, National Battlefields Commission

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 17 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Anyone interested can apply online.

