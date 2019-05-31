Minister Goodale celebrates Government of Canada investment in discovery research at the University of Regina

Funding includes support for researchers in engineering, natural sciences, psychology, geology, mathematics and computer sciences

REGINA, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Fresh ideas have the power to change the way we view the world and can lead to discoveries that will help solve some of our biggest challenges. When we invest in the innovative and creative work being done by our scientists and researchers, we are helping to ensure that our health, environment, communities and economy thrive.

Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Regina–Wascana, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, highlighted $4,404,750 million in support for research at the University of Regina. This funding will go to 32 researchers and students working in research areas ranging from ecological processes in prairie wetlands to data mining to waste transformation.

The Discovery Grants Program is delivering $4,036,400 of this funding, part of the unprecedented investment of more than $588 million through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) that Minister Duncan announced on May 21. This investment will go to more than 4,850 researchers and students across the country as they pursue their world-leading discovery work. It also includes support for nearly 500 early-career researchers who will bring a diversity of new voices and new insights to their fields.

The remaining funding is being awarded through Collaborative Research and Development Grants, Engage Grants, Alexander Graham Bell Canada Graduate Scholarships and Canada Graduate Scholarships–Master's awards. These investments are part of Canada's Science Vision and the Government of Canada's commitment of more than $10 billion to science, which includes the largest ever increase in funding for fundamental research.

Quotes

"Research and innovation drive progress in our society. Today, I am proud to announce a significant investment in the University of Regina's researchers to make discoveries that have the potential to solve today's challenges, from resource extraction to water filtration. Our government is pleased to support this world-class research coming out of the University of Regina."

– The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Regina–Wascana

"The funding announced today demonstrates our strong and enduring commitment to science and researchers. Our government has worked hard to bring science and research back to their rightful place, and this historic investment in the discoveries of tomorrow is just one example of how we are achieving this goal."

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"NSERC's Discovery Grants, scholarships and fellowships provide a firm foundation for the research programs of thousands of exceptional researchers at every stage in their career. These students, post-doctoral fellows and professors make up the backbone of Canada's science and engineering research enterprise."

– Dr. Digvir Jayas, Interim President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

"NSERC awards celebrate the curiosity, commitment and passion of our research community, and perhaps more importantly, they facilitate significant research that otherwise might not be able to take place. From working to combat antibiotic resistance and improving waste management, to better understanding environmental stressors in wildlife and conducting geological investigations in Madagascar, our researchers are making a difference here in Canada and around the world. The support the federal government provides to them is crucial to that work."

– Dr. Vianne Timmons, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Regina



Quick facts

The investment announced on May 21 includes $426 million in Discovery Grants going to more than 2,295 researchers across the full range of science and engineering disciplines, from biology and chemistry to advanced materials engineering and astrophysics.

includes in Discovery Grants going to more than 2,295 researchers across the full range of science and engineering disciplines, from biology and chemistry to advanced materials engineering and astrophysics. The investment also includes $6.2 million in Discovery Launch Supplements going to 499 early-career researchers in the first year of their Discovery Grants to help them launch their careers.

in Discovery Launch Supplements going to 499 early-career researchers in the first year of their Discovery Grants to help them launch their careers. Support of $83 million in scholarships and fellowships will go to nearly 1,700 graduate students and fellows in the early stages of their careers.

in scholarships and fellowships will go to nearly 1,700 graduate students and fellows in the early stages of their careers. The Government of Canada recently launched Dimensions: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Canada. This new pilot program, which is inspired by the United Kingdom's internationally recognized Athena SWAN Charter, will address systemic barriers in research, particularly those experienced by members of under-represented or disadvantaged groups.

