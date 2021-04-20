QUÉBEC CITY, April 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The day after the federal budget was tabled, Québec Minister of Finance Eric Girard wishes to highlight the measures announced aimed at supporting post-pandemic economic recovery, especially assistance to hire young people and measures to promote the return to employment of workers affected by the pandemic. He also emphasized the extension of certain support programs, such as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, assistance for commercial rent, and the Canada Recovery Benefit.

As for the funding announced for long-term care, manpower training, and infrastructure, Québec expects its jurisdiction and autonomy to be respected through the establishment of unconditional transfers.

Québec is proud that the initiatives it has launched in recent years have inspired the Canada-wide childcare services program. Minister Girard also reiterated that Québec will take advantage of its right of withdrawal with full compensation.

Lastly, the Minister expressed his deep disappointment that the federal government has decided to ignore Quebecers' highest priority, the need to ensure stable, appropriate, long-term health care funding.

"The federal government has just missed a unique opportunity for a long-term partnership in health, which the provinces and territories are demanding unanimously. Reinvestment is necessary now," Minister Girard noted. Québec is again demanding that the Canada Health Transfer be increased to a level corresponding to 35% of provincial and territorial health expenditures and subsequently maintained at that level.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Finances

For further information: Fanny Beaudry-Campeau, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Finance, Telephone: 514-222-6782