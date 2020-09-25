Minister Garneau announces funding for projects that promote small vessel safety

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Boating is an activity enjoyed by many Canadians each year, and the Government of Canada takes their safety very seriously.

Given the importance of promoting boating safety best practices to as many Canadians as possible, today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, announced $2 million in funding for eligible applicants for boating safety projects, starting in 2021.

Transport Canada's Boating Safety Contribution Program helps Canadians stay safe on the water by funding boating projects that promote safe boating practices and by increasing awareness of boating incidents and how to prevent them.

As part of this program, Transport Canada's Small Vessel Safety Component is now accepting applications for funding of 75% of the total cost of a project. To be eligible, projects should focus on increasing the safety of small fishing vessel operators, small commercial vessel operators and Indigenous boaters who regularly interact with larger ships in order to help prevent collisions.

Interested applicants can visit the Transport Canada website for more information.

"Canadian waterways are vital for Indigenous and coastal communities, international trade and our economy. It is our duty to protect them. Funding programs to advance safety for boaters, especially for small vessel and fishing vessel operators, is another example of how our government is committed to keeping all Canadian safe."

The Small Vessel Safety Component is part of the Government of Canada's response to Recommendation 12 of the Canada Energy Regulator's (formerly the National Energy Board) Reconsideration Report on the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) project.

response to Recommendation 12 of the Canada Energy Regulator's (formerly the National Energy Board) Reconsideration Report on the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) project. The Trans Mountain Expansion project began construction in December 2019 . The project will contribute significantly to the Canadian economy, by creating good, middle-class jobs, increasing access to global markets and opening up new avenues for Indigenous economic prosperity.

. The project will contribute significantly to the Canadian economy, by creating good, middle-class jobs, increasing access to global markets and opening up new avenues for Indigenous economic prosperity. Since 2009, 81 recreational boating safety projects across Canada have been funded under the Boating Safety Contribution Program, totalling $11.9 million .

have been funded under the Boating Safety Contribution Program, totalling . According to the Canadian Red Cross, there are an average of 160 water-related fatalities while boating each year. Nearly 90 per cent of boaters who drowned were not wearing, or not properly wearing, a lifejacket.

