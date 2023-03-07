WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today concluded his first official visit to Washington, D.C., to further discussions on migration-related priorities.

While in Washington, Minister Fraser met with the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and had a productive meeting on shared priorities, such as border management, irregular migration, labour mobility and the Safe Third Country Agreement. During the meeting, he was also accompanied by Canada's Ambassador to the U.S., Her Excellency Kirsten Hillman.

Minister Fraser also met with experts from the Migration Policy Institute to discuss innovative approaches to manage migration globally. He also had a good discussion with Robert D. Atkinson, President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, on attracting global talent to North America to support economic innovation and the labour market.

The Minister concluded his visit by meeting with the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, where they discussed priorities of mutual interest, such as resettlement initiatives, refugee labour mobility and efforts to address irregular migration, and forced displacement in the Americas.

