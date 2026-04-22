OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's new government is taking stronger action to protect victims and survivors of crime. The Protecting Victims Act is one of the most consequential reforms of the Criminal Code in a generation to help stop intimate partner violence and femicide, and keep our kids safe from predators.

This builds on the Government of Canada's actions to support victims and survivors of crime, which provides approximately $50 million annually to support victims and survivors of crime across the country.

This funding helps strengthen services and supports across Canada, including by helping provinces and territories enhance victim services, supporting victims and survivors of human trafficking, helping children and youth who have experienced abuse, and funding community-based services and initiatives.

This support includes investments in the following areas:

Provinces and territories : $8.8 million per year to provinces and territories to help implement and enhance victim services and the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights . This funding helps provinces and territories implement legal requirements for victims of crime, particularly provisions of the Criminal Code such as victim impact statements, publication bans, restitution, victim surcharge, and testimonial aids. It also helps provinces and territories develop and enhance victim assistance programs with justice system partners, conferences, public legal education, and similar initiatives.

: $8.8 million per year to provinces and territories to help implement and enhance victim services and the . This funding helps provinces and territories implement legal requirements for victims of crime, particularly provisions of the such as victim impact statements, publication bans, restitution, victim surcharge, and testimonial aids. It also helps provinces and territories develop and enhance victim assistance programs with justice system partners, conferences, public legal education, and similar initiatives. Human trafficking : $1 million per year for non-governmental organizations to undertake projects that support victims and survivors of human trafficking.

: $1 million per year for non-governmental organizations to undertake projects that support victims and survivors of human trafficking. Children and youth : $3.3 million per year for projects that support children and youth victims of abuse under the Child Advocacy Centres Initiative.

: $3.3 million per year for projects that support children and youth victims of abuse under the Child Advocacy Centres Initiative. Victims and Survivors of Crime Week: More than $1 million is being provided to 149 organizations throughout Canada to support local events, workshops, and activities to raise awareness about the issues victims and survivors face and the support available to them and their loved ones as part of Victims and Survivors of Crime Week in May.

These actions build on what victims, survivors, and loved ones have told us directly: too many have been left carrying the weight of a system that asked too much of them when they needed support the most. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks as the government works with provincial, territorial, and community partners.

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"We have heard directly from victims, survivors, and loved ones who were left carrying the weight of a system that asked too much of them. That cannot continue. Our government is strengthening the Criminal Code to better protect victims and survivors, and to ensure abusers and predators face the full force of the law. But legislation alone is not enough. This work builds on existing investments in support of victims and survivors of crime.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The Protecting Victims Act sends a clear message: we are putting victims first and closing the gaps predators exploit. By modernizing the Criminal Code, we're giving law enforcement and courts the tools they need to intervene sooner, to help protect children, and hold offenders to account. These reforms reflect today's realities and strengthen victims' rights with the goal of making our communities safer."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez,

Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Bill C-16 represents the most significant advancement in federal victims' rights since the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights was enacted in 2015. It demonstrates that when survivors are heard and systemic issues are identified, Parliament responds. There is real momentum to strengthen victims' rights in Canada."



Dr. Benjamin Roebuck, Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]