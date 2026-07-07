Major Criminal Code reforms to protect Canadians are now law

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Three bills to reform bail and sentencing laws, protect victims and survivors of crime, protect kids from predators, and make hate crime protections stronger have been passed in just under 8 months

SURREY, BC, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - "The Government of Canada is delivering on its promise to protect Canadians from violent crime, intimate-partner violence, femicide, and hate crimes. This is one of the most consequential reforms of the Criminal Code in a generation, and we advanced it with the urgency needed to keep our communities safe" said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, highlighted the three pieces of legislation passed in June to reform the Criminal Code in Surrey, British Columbia. The Government of Canada introduced three bills since the fall of 2025 to strengthen criminal laws – the Combatting Hate Act, the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act, and the Protecting Victims Act. Shaped by extensive consultations and close collaboration with partners across the country, including victims and survivors, these measures give law enforcement and the justice system stronger tools to intervene, prevent harm and ensure that serious crimes are met with serious punishments.

Sweeping bail and sentencing reforms

Stricter bail and sentencing laws for violent and organized crime, home invasion, car theft, and human trafficking.

Tougher sentencing laws for violent auto theft and break and enter, extortion and arson, repeat violent offending.

Aggravating factors for cases involving crime against first responders or public transit workers, organized retail theft, damage to essential infrastructure.

Stopping intimate-partner violence and femicide

Make femicide first-degree murder, the most serious homicide offence.

Stronger tools to intervene earlier for sexual violence, gender-based and intimate partner violence before that violence turns fatal.

New Criminal Code offences for coercive control in intimate relationships and threats to distribute non-consensual intimate images, including sexual deepfakes.

Protecting children from predators

Stronger tools to protect children from sexual exploitation, online abuse, and predators who target kids in Canada and abroad.

Harsher penalties for serious sexual offences, including sexual assault, indecent exposure, voyeurism, non-consensual distribution of intimate images, including sexual deepfakes, and obtaining sexual services from a person under the age of 18.

New Criminal Code offences for threatening to distribute child sexual abuse and exploitation material and distributing bestiality depictions.

Restoring mandatory minimum penalties and addressing court delays

Strong, enforceable, and constitutional mandatory minimum penalties of imprisonment.

Clearer guidance on how to manage and address court delays, including in sexual assault cases.

Stronger rights for victims of crime to be treated with respect and have their interests considered in the timely resolution of matters.

Strengthening measures to counter hate and intimidation

Stronger tools to respond to hate-motivated crime and protect our communities.

Stronger protections from intimidation and obstruction when accessing places where communities gather, including places of worship, schools, and community centres.

In less than a year, Canada's new government has delivered one of the most ambitious criminal justice reform agendas in recent memory, with three major bills to strengthen protections against hate crimes, make bail laws stricter and toughen sentences, better protect victims and survivors, and keep kids safe from predators.

As threats evolve, the Government of Canada will continue to move with urgency to strengthen Canada's laws and keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"Canadians deserve to feel safe in their homes, communities and places of worship, and our government is delivering on that promise. These landmark reforms strengthen the Criminal Code by providing stronger protections against hate crimes, intimate partner violence, child sexual exploitation and emerging threats such as online sextortion and sexual deepfakes, while making bail harder to obtain for those accused of repeat and violent offending and imposing tougher consequences for serious crimes. I am grateful to provincial, territorial and community partners whose collaboration helped make these reforms stronger. Together, these changes represent one of the most significant criminal justice reforms in a generation and will help build safer communities for all Canadians."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"This new law addresses reforms B.C. has been advocating for to better align Canada's bail and sentencing guidelines with real-world experiences, particularly the pattern of repeat offending, the dynamics of intimate-partner violence and the need for meaningful consequences for disrespecting the law. We welcome these reforms and stand ready to implement them immediately to better protect people in B.C."

The Honourable Niki Sharma

Deputy Premier and Attorney General of British Columbia

"These reforms reflect what we've heard from victims, survivors, communities and law enforcement across Canada. Our criminal laws must keep pace with evolving threats and real-world challenges. We are strengthening the tools available to police, prosecutors, and the courts. Canadians expect their government to respond when public safety is at risk, and these reforms will keep our communities safe today and into the future."

The Honourable Jill McKnight

Minister of Veterans Affairs, Member of Parliament for Delta

"Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities. These important Criminal Code reforms give law enforcement and the justice system stronger tools to protect victims, keep dangerous offenders off our streets, and better protect children from exploitation. Our government is taking meaningful action to build safer communities for families in Surrey and across Canada."

Sukh Dhaliwal

Member of Parliament for Surrey Newton

"Canadians deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities. With the passage of Bills C-9, C-14 and C-16, our government has delivered the most significant package of Criminal Code reforms in decades. These measures strengthen protections for victims, crack down on violent and hate-motivated crime, and provide police and the justice system with stronger tools to keep communities safe. I'm proud to see this important work recognized here in Surrey, and proud to support legislation that will make a real difference for families across our community."

Ernie Klassen

Member of Parliament for South Surrey-White Rock

"Surrey has experienced firsthand the impact that extortion and organized crime can have on businesses, families and the broader community. Earlier this year, I met with federal ministers in Ottawa to call for stronger federal action to address this growing crisis. I welcome these reforms as an important step toward holding repeat violent offenders accountable and strengthening public safety. Our residents deserve to feel safe, and I look forward to continuing to work with the federal government to help ensure these changes make a meaningful difference in communities across Canada."

Brenda Locke

Mayor of Surrey

"All law enforcement stakeholders must be engaged in improving public safety and protecting our most vulnerable citizens. Legislation that assists victims, provides additional tools for police, and holds those who commit crimes accountable, is integral to achieving this objective. People in our communities have the right to be safe, to feel safe, and to be protected from individuals whose criminal actions threaten the safety and well-being of others."

Todd Matsumoto

Interim Chief Constable, Surrey Police Service

"Police officers see firsthand the impact that repeat violent offending has on victims, families, and our communities. Bill C-14 is an important step in modernizing Canada's bail and sentencing framework by providing police and the courts with stronger tools to respond to serious and repeat violent offending. These reforms will help enhance public safety while supporting a justice system that is responsive, balanced, and continues to earn the confidence of the public."

Harj Sidhu

Chief Constable, Delta Police Department

"Safe communities are essential to a strong economy. The Surrey & White Rock Board of Trade has consistently advocated for stronger action on repeat offending, organized retail theft and community safety, reflecting concerns we continue to hear from local businesses. These Criminal Code reforms respond to many of those priorities, and we welcome the changes while looking forward to their effective implementation."

Joslyn Young

CEO, Surrey & White Rock Board of Trade

"Bill C-14 is a meaningful and necessary step toward addressing the impact that serious, repeat violent offenders are having on community safety, on victims, and on the police personnel who respond when these individuals reoffend. This work was shaped by unprecedented cooperation among front-line civilian and sworn police personnel across the country, whose direct experience with the consequences of repeat violent offending helped build a virtually unanimous consensus that action was needed. We appreciate the collaboration shown by the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Public Safety, and Parliamentarians from all parties throughout this process. Beyond the important measures contained in the legislation, Bill C-14 sends a clear signal from Parliament that these cases must be treated with the seriousness they deserve. Canadians need to see a justice system that prioritizes public safety, supports victims, and responds effectively when a small number of individuals repeatedly commit serious violent offences."

Tom Stamatakis

President of the Canadian Police Association

"The legislated changes included in Bill C-14 recognize the serious impacts of organized crime and chronic and violent offenders within our communities. By passing Bill C-14, the federal government has prioritized public safety and led change that will protect Canadians from preventable harm."

Thomas Carrique, C.O.M.

OPP Commissioner and President of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police

"The adoption of Bill C-14 is an important first step toward safer communities across Canada. In cities, towns and rural, northern and remote areas, local governments and frontline responders see the impact of repeat violent offending on residents, businesses and essential services every day. With the right tools and coordination, this legislation can make a meaningful difference where people live. Municipalities are ready to work with the federal government, provinces and territories to ensure it delivers real results. At the same time, lasting improvements to public safety also depend on addressing root causes like mental health, addictions, housing instability and community supports."

Tim Tierney

President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"The Retail Council of Canada is proud to have worked closely with the government to advance the important reforms in Bill C-14. Retail crime is more than a $9 billion economic burden. It is a growing threat to public safety and the communities where retailers, big and small, serve customers- and where Canadians live, work, and raise their families. By listening to our sector and introducing these changes, the government is giving the justice system stronger tools to address repeat offenders, disrupt organized crime, and better protect retail workers."

Kim Furlong

President & CEO, Retail Council of Canada

Quick Facts

On June 15, 2026, following extensive consultations, the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act received Royal Assent. Most of the reforms on bail and sentencing come into force on July 15, 2026.

received Royal Assent. Most of the reforms on bail and sentencing come into force on July 15, 2026. On June 18, 2026, the Protecting Victims Act received Royal Assent. Most of these reforms come into force on July 18, 2026.

received Royal Assent. Most of these reforms come into force on July 18, 2026. On June 18, 2026, the Combatting Hate Act received Royal Assent. The reforms will come into force on July 18, 2026.

received Royal Assent. The reforms will come into force on July 18, 2026. These changes to the Criminal Code will only be effective if provincial and territorial governments do their part in supporting their implementation. This includes properly managing and resourcing the administration of justice, including police and prosecution services under their jurisdiction, bail courts, bail supervision programs, provincial courts, jails and victim services. The federal government thanks its provincial and territorial government partners and looks forward to continuing to work with them to ensure the proper functioning of the criminal justice system.

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Joannie Fogue, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]