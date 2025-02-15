SURREY, BC, Feb. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to recognizing those who have contributed to the well-being of Veterans and their families, and to keeping the memory of their contributions, sacrifices, and achievements alive.

Today in Surrey, Minister Fisher awarded the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to the following three individuals for their exemplary volunteer efforts:

Canadians can learn more and nominate someone for the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation, by visiting veterans.gc.ca.

Quotes

"It is a privilege for me to give my first-ever commendations since being appointed as Minister of Veterans Affairs to these three worthy recipients: Clinton Yong-Jin Lee, Allan Bryan Plett, and Reverand Paul Richards. Their efforts have helped improve the lives of Canadian Veterans, as well as honour their service and sacrifice."

The Honourable Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation was created in 2001 by Warrant of the Governor General and with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Recipients can be nominated by their peers, family members or others.

The Commendation is intended primarily for Veterans, but non-Veterans may also qualify as recipients.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy—a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war—and a Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

