True Patriot Love Foundation named a 2024-2025 recipient of the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund at the Veteran Employment Symposium

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Through teamwork, leadership and adaptability, Veterans have the unique skills that make them valued members in the workforce. That's why Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) is investing more than $15 million over three years in the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund (VFWF) to support innovative programs that help Veterans successfully transition to life after service.

Yesterday, the Honourable Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence announced another recipient of 2024-2025 funding: True Patriot Love Foundation. With an investment of $910,000, True Patriot Love will create a national network of Veteran-ready employers, helping to improve recruitment, hiring, onboarding, and retention practices across Canada.

The announcement was made at the Veteran Employment Symposium, hosted in partnership with True Patriot Love Foundation, and coinciding with Invictus Games 2025. The Symposium brought together Veterans as well as corporate and community leaders from across Canada and Invictus nations, to strengthen employment opportunities for those who have served.

Since its launch in 2018, VAC has provided over $42 million in funding for research and innovative initiatives that support the well-being of Veterans and their families. This investment marks one of several upcoming announcements under the VFWF, with additional recipients to be announced in the coming weeks.

Quotes

"We often talk about the importance of supporting Veterans after their service, but real support means investing in their future. Every year, more than 8,000 service members leave the military, ready to bring their leadership, discipline, and resilience to new careers. Employers are always looking for skilled, dedicated people, and Veterans are exactly that. That's why our government is making this investment. Connecting Veterans with meaningful employment isn't just the right thing to do, it's smart for Canada. True Patriot Love has been a leader in this space, and I'm proud to support their work as another recipient of the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund."

The Honourable Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"True Patriot Love Foundation recognizes the tremendous skills and talent of our military members and Veterans, but also that they can face challenges finding the right new role when the time comes to leave the Armed Forces. We are thrilled to have this support from Veterans Affairs Canada through the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund which will allow us to pilot ways of strengthening hiring and transition support with employers across Canada, and in turn help our Veterans succeed in their new careers."

Nick Booth, CEO, True Patriot Love Canada

Quick facts

True Patriot Love is a Canadian foundation for the military community, working to support military members, Veterans, and their families at every stage of their journey.

Between 2018 and 2023, the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund has awarded $42.6M in funding for 123 initiatives.

in funding for 123 initiatives. Budget 2024 provided an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund. Specifically, there is $3M per year base funding, plus an additional $2M per year from 2024-2025 to 2026-2027, for a total of $15M in funding over the 3 years.

