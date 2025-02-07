Renewed partnership with Assembly of First Nations strengthens access, recognition, and culturally relevant support

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nations Veterans have proudly served Canada in times of war and peace, yet many continue to face systemic barriers when accessing the benefits and recognition they deserve. Today, the Honourable Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, reaffirmed Canada's shared commitment to First Nation Veterans and their families by working in partnership with the Assembly First Nations (AFN).

Alongside National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak of the Assembly of First Nation and Chairman Percy Joe of the AFN Veterans' Council, Minister Fisher reaffirmed this shared commitment through an updated and co-developed Letter of Understanding (LOU). This renewed partnership builds on previous efforts to address long-standing systemic barriers to accessing Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) programs and services.

The renewed agreement outlines four priority areas:

To ensure meaningful inclusion of First Nations culture in AFN and VAC-led commemorative ceremonies and events To document and share the history of those who served To provide culturally-appropriate supports to Veterans To address barriers to access VAC programs and services

This renewed partnership builds on the progress made in collaboration with the AFN and strengthens VAC's commitment to working alongside the AFN and its Veterans Council on key initiatives. As part of Canada's ongoing efforts toward Reconciliation, this partnership takes meaningful action to ensure First Nations Veterans receive the recognition and support they deserve.

Quotes

"First Nations Veterans have served Canada with courage and dedication, but too many still face barriers in getting the support and honour they deserve. We've made progress, and this renewed partnership is another step forward. By working alongside the Assembly of First Nations and the AFN Veterans Council, we're making sure First Nations culture is reflected in commemoration, Veterans' history is preserved, and support is easier to access."

The Honourable Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"First Nations Veterans have made significant contributions in service to Canada, yet for too long, their history and experiences have been overlooked, and access to support has been a challenge. This renewed Letter of Understanding is an important step in making sure First Nations Veterans and their families receive the recognition, services, and culturally relevant supports they deserve. We look forward to continuing to work together to remove barriers, improve access, and ensure that First Nations Veterans are supported."

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Assembly of First Nations

"We are proud to continue our journey in supporting Veterans, citizens, and communities. While there is still much work ahead, we have made strong progress and look forward to building a meaningful and positive partnership."

Percy Joe, Chairperson, First Nations Veterans Council

Quick facts

The first LOU was signed back in 2023 and laid the groundwork for stronger engagement, outreach, and commemoration. Since then, VAC and the AFN have worked together to expand outreach to First Nations Veterans, engage more First Nations communities in remembrance and tell more stories of First Nations people's military service.

The AFN is a national advocacy organization that works to advance the collective aspirations of First Nations individuals and communities across Canada on matters of national or international nature and concern.

on matters of national or international nature and concern. The AFN Veterans Council represents all First Nations Veterans within Canada and the United States , as well as First Nations Veterans within the RCMP, the Department of National Defence and First Nations Peacekeeper societies. They have been mandated through Resolution 02/2020 to engage VAC to advance reconciliation and healing.

and , as well as First Nations Veterans within the RCMP, the Department of National Defence and First Nations Peacekeeper societies. They have been mandated through Resolution 02/2020 to engage VAC to advance reconciliation and healing. In 2023, VAC established the Indigenous Veterans Engagement Team (IVET) which provides dedicated guidance and information on how to best meet the needs of, and engage with, Indigenous Veterans through training, access to information and resources.

Associated links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Wyatt Westover, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 819-360-0949, [email protected]