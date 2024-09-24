Minister Ferrada attends the G20 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Belém, Brazil

BELÉM, Brazil, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - As the main forum for cooperation among the world's leading economies, the Group of 20 (G20) plays an important role in global governance, deepening cooperation between nations to address major global challenges. This includes a ministerial meeting that brings together tourism ministers from the G20 and other key nations.

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, recently concluded Canada's successful participation in the 2024 G20 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Belém, Brazil.

The G20 Tourism Ministers' Meeting gives nations a venue to share best practices, foster international collaboration and use tourism to drive economic growth and cultural understanding. The fight against climate change was a major focus of this year's meeting. Minister Ferrada shared Canada's perspectives on climate change—from warm winters to wildfires—as an existential threat to tourism. The Minister also took part in extensive discussions on tourism sustainability and workforce challenges, like training and recruitment.

Minister Ferrada also represented Canada during several other important activities surrounding the ministerial meeting. She participated in the World Travel & Tourism Council's public-private sector dialogue, where participants shared their priorities and concerns and identified opportunities for mutual support and greater public-private partnership. Minister Ferrada spoke on behalf of Canada at the UN Tourism sustainability forum, which explored how nations can work together to build an inclusive and sustainable global tourism industry. Finally, the Minister held bilateral meetings with key allies and partners, including the United States, Japan, Germany and Italy.

"Tourism brings people—and nations—together. At this year's G20 Tourism Ministers' Meeting, my counterparts and I recommitted to building a tourism industry that's sustainable today and tomorrow. This means developing tourism in the right way, while fighting climate change. Canada will continue to offer leadership on the world stage, working with all nations to use tourism as a force for good."

– The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

