FLORENCE, Italy, Nov. 18, 2024

As a vast and diverse industry, tourism is an important economic driver and a means for people across the globe to make connections. The tourism ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) met to highlight the sector's economic, social and cultural importance.

From November 13 to 15, delegates gathered in Florence, Italy, to explore collaborative approaches to shape the future of the tourism industry. The discussions focused on increasing sustainability from economic, social and environmental perspectives in the face of rapidly evolving technologies. A key highlight of the discussions was the role of artificial intelligence (AI), which is recognized as a transformative force, offering innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency, personalize travel experiences and drive sustainable practices in the industry.

The group participated in ministerial sessions on sustainable and inclusive tourism, AI and tourism, human capital, and priority areas for future G7 leadership in tourism. The delegates were able to share best practices that have already been adopted and to reflect on new growth opportunities for the entire tourism ecosystem. G7 members approved a final declaration, a document on tourism policy priorities and a guidance note on AI and tourism, drafted with the support of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

While in the Tuscan capital, Minister Ferrada held several bilateral meetings with her counterparts, where discussions focused on shared priorities and cooperative strategies to drive sustainable tourism both globally and domestically. These meetings underscored a commitment to fostering responsible growth in the tourism sector, with a strong focus on collaboration for sustainable practices, building resilience to climate change and enhancing tourism's role in the economy.

"This G7 meeting of tourism ministers is a testament to the sector's importance and potential for growth. Every member of the G7 has a responsibility to ensure that tourism remains not only an economic driver but also a lever for environmental protection. Alongside international partners, Canada is building the foundation for a greener and more resilient, sustainable and inclusive tourism sector that meets the needs of today while ensuring that the needs of future generations are not compromised."

– The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal forum that brings together Canada , France , Germany , Italy , Japan , the United Kingdom and the United States of America . The European Union also participates in the Group and is represented at the summits by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

, , , , , the and . The European Union also participates in the Group and is represented at the summits by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission. On January 1, 2024 , Italy assumed, for the seventh time, the Presidency of the G7. The G7 is united by common values and principles, and it plays an invaluable role in defending freedom and democracy and addressing global challenges.

, assumed, for the seventh time, the Presidency of the G7. The G7 is united by common values and principles, and it plays an invaluable role in defending freedom and democracy and addressing global challenges. The next G7 Leaders' Summit will be in Kananaskis, Alberta , in 2025. Canada will assume the Presidency and work with G7 partners on common priorities, such as building economies that benefit everyone, fighting climate change and managing rapidly evolving technologies.

