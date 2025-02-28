DARTMOUTH, NS, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Banook Canoe Club will be upgraded to be more accessible and energy efficient after an investment of over $2.3 million from the federal government.

This was announced by Minister Darren Fisher, and Deborah Windsor, President of the Banook Canoe Club Board of Directors.

Since 2022, the historic Banook Canoe Club has been undergoing renovations to repair the aging building and expand the community space. The funding announced today will contribute to the next phase of the renovations focused on accessibility and energy efficiency. This project includes the installation of an accessible lift, entranceways, ramps, and washrooms. In addition, solar panels will be installed to reduce the facility's carbon footprint, alongside a new HVAC and HRV system, energy-efficient windows, doors, and lighting.

These renovations will enable Banook Canoe Club to resume its Paddle All and Paracanoe programs for athletes with disabilities while also offering a comfortable, energy-efficient, and accessible space for year-round recreation and community activities.

Quotes

"In Dartmouth, people don't ask if you paddle—they ask where you paddle. For over a century, the non-profit Banook Canoe Club has been a cornerstone of our community, and these renovations will help preserve its historic building for generations to come. This investment is not only about greening and modernizing the building—it's about ensuring that athletes and community members, of all abilities, can enjoy and use this space safely year-round."

The Honourable Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour

"Banook Canoe Club is very excited about federal support to make our building more accessible to the community and more energy efficient . This significant support for green and Inclusive components is essential in helping us get to the finish line on our project."

Deborah Windsor, President of the Banook Canoe Club Board of Directors

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,339,736 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Banook Canoe Club is contributing $299,684 . Minister Fisher previously announced funding through the Atlantic Canadian Opportunities Agency (ACOA) for the planning phase of this project.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Banook Canoe Club is contributing . Minister Fisher previously announced funding through the Atlantic Canadian Opportunities Agency (ACOA) for the planning phase of this project. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 80.4% and greenhouse gas emissions by 46.5 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

