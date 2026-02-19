STURGEON COUNTY, AB, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - A new pedestrian bridge and shared-use pathway will expand active transportation in Alberta with an investment of more than $1.7 million from the federal government.

A shared-use path is being built on the west side of Starkey Road from Sturgeon Road to the existing Bellerose River Walk in Sturgeon County. Starkey Road is a central corridor between Sturgeon Road and Bellerose Drive and serves as a main commuting route through the Sturgeon Valley. With connections to the Lower Viscount Estates and Bristol Oaks neighbourhoods, the route will have just over a kilometre of path for travel and will include new lighting, signage, and naturalized landscaping. The new pedestrian bridge will cross the Sturgeon River west of the existing vehicle bridge, and will provide direct access to a new pathway in Bellerose Park on the north.

This project was identified as one of the priority active transportation network routes proposed in the Sturgeon Valley Trails System: The Path Forward report in December 2021.

Quotes

"Our federal government's investment in active transportation builds on the infrastructure in Alberta to help residents access healthy activity and route options. Whether walking, biking or wheeling through Sturgeon County, residents and visitors will now have a more robust trail system to better access where they need to go. By building more connected communities, we are building a stronger and more inclusive Canada."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"We're deeply appreciative of the support from the Active Transportation Fund, which enables this project. Along with a new pedestrian bridge, the project adds 2.5 kilometres of trails onto our existing 31.9 km trail system for walking and biking that will strengthen connections within the community, and help residents better enjoy and connect with our land."

Alanna Hnatiw, Mayor of Sturgeon County

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,739,042 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and Sturgeon County is contributing $1,159,361.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF is part of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) which will provide significant permanent funding to respond to local transit needs, including active transportation.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to collaborate with Prairie stakeholders to create a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy.

