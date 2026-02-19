CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, NL, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - To allow for more housing development, water and sewer lines in Conception Bay South are being extended after an investment of more than $6.8 million from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

The new infrastructure funding was announced by MP Paul Connors, Minister Barry Petten and Mayor Darrin Bent.

This funding will support the construction of new drinking water pipes and new sewer lines in Conception Bay South. The extended water infrastructure will provide continued service to 55 housing units and allow for construction of new homes, higher density housing, and improved environmental impacts in the municipality.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support municipalities across the country to upgrade housing-enabling drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste infrastructure. The investment announced today will lay the groundwork for new housing and support the growing community here in Conception Bay South."

Paul Connors, Member of Parliament for Avalon

"When provincial, federal and municipal governments work together, we can deliver projects that make a real difference for communities. This infrastructure expansion will support new housing in Conception Bay South and helps ensure that the community has reliable water and sewer infrastructure essential for long-term planning and continued growth."

The Honourable Barry Petten, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"This funding is a major step forward in our efforts to expand water and sewer infrastructure to our residents, as well as allowing us to develop for the future. We are a fast-growing community and want to ensure housing development opportunities continue to be robust in Conception Bay South for new families and for all residents who want to remain here. We are grateful to our federal and provincial partners for their continued support in helping us plan for a sustainable future."

His Worship Darrin Bent, Mayor of Conception Bay South

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,040,803 in this project, while Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $2,721,072 and the Town of Conception Bay South is investing $2,040,803.

The Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

The CHIF PT agreement stream will invest over $123 million in Newfoundland and Labrador over ten years, starting in 2024-2025.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/chif-fcil/index-eng.html

Fairness for Every Generation

https://budget.canada.ca/2024/home-accueil-en.html

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/housing-plan-logement-eng.html

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/04/02/growing-communities-and-building-more-homesfaster

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Janelle Simms, Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-729-1758, 709-327-6152, [email protected]; Maggie Hynes, Communications Manager, Town of Conception Bay South, 709-834-6500 ext 108#, [email protected]