Minister Chartrand launches the Build Communities Strong Fund Local Impact Stream in the North

In the territories, CanNor will deliver $22.7 million to support northern communities to build, upgrade, and renew vital local infrastructure

IQALUIT, NU, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Strong communities depend on strong infrastructure. By supporting high-impact community projects that reflect local priorities, the Government of Canada is taking action to strengthen the local facilities and public spaces that bring people together, while driving regional economic growth and long-term prosperity.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), announced that CanNor will deliver $22.7 million of the Build Communities Strong Fund – Local Impact Stream over four years. Eligible recipients can now apply for funding for the construction and renewal of community infrastructure in the three territories.

The Local Impact Stream is investing in the heart of Canadian communities--supporting the places where people gather, stay active, play, and celebrate. With funding for projects up to $1 million, the program will help build new community spaces and modernize existing ones through expansions, renovations, retrofits, climate adaptation improvements, and replacements.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

For information on how to apply, visit Build Communities Strong Fund - Local Impact Stream. The intake period opens today and will close on July 10, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Quotes

"Through the Build Communities Strong Fund – Local Impact Stream, the Government of Canada is investing in infrastructure that helps Northerners come together, stay active, and strengthen community connections. As the Regional Development Agency for the territories, CanNor works with northern and Indigenous partners to help ensure federal investments support the projects that matter most and deliver meaningful benefits for northern communities."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"The Build Communities Strong Fund will support communities across the country by building reliable infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations. Through Canada's Regional Development Agencies, we will deliver high-impact community infrastructure projects that Canadians can rely on – helping build Canada strong from coast to coast to coast."

- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

Eligible applicants under the Local Impact Stream in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and the Yukon can find more information on how to submit their project application on Build Communities Strong Fund - Local Impact Stream. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.

On June 5, Minister Robertson announced that Canada's Regional Development Agencies will deliver $1 billion of the Build Communities Strong Fund – Local Impact Stream.

The Build Communities Strong Fund provides $51 billion over 10 years to support a wide range of infrastructure projects that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation across the country. This funding will be delivered through three complementary streams: $17.2 billion over 10 years through the Provincial and Territorial stream, which includes $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; $6 billion over 10 years through the Direct Delivery stream, including $1 billion over 4 years that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support high-impact community infrastructure projects; and $27.8 billion over 10 years, indexed at 2%, to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing, as planned, through the Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund).

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Associated links

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SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Maximilian Lee, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Leighann Chalykoff, A/Communications Manager, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]